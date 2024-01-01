$17,089+ tax & licensing
2018 Kia Soul
EX+ *CARPLAY *CAMERA * CRUISE *A/C *ÉCRAN TACTILE
Location
Kia Québec
855 Rue du Marais, Québec, QC G1M 3R7
1-844-579-0149
$17,089
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Wild Orange (AAQ)
- Interior Colour Noir
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 5-door
- Stock # 1502-B6397A16959
- Mileage 55,300 KM
Vehicle Description
**VÉHICULE TRÈS PROPRE**BAS KILOMÉTRAGE* EX+ *2.0L *APPEL CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO *CAMERA DE RECUL*VOLANT CHAUFFANT *SIÊGES CHAUFFANTS *BLUETOOTH *RÉGULATEUR DE VITESSE
GROUPE ÉLECTRIQUE **AVAILABLE IN ENGLISH AND SPANISH** À VOIR ABSOLUMENT ** KIA QUÉBEC LA FORCE KIA À QUÉBEC ** VÉHICULE CERTIFIÉ ET GARANTI ** INSPECTÉ EN 135 POINTS ** PROLONGATION DE GARANTIE DISPONIBLE SELON VOS BESOIN ** Kia Québec
Cap-santé Donnacona. Les meilleurs prix sur les véhicules doccasions. Reprise de votre voiture actuel : Berline
vos entretiens. Site internet : www.kiaquebec.com
*Des restrictions peuvent s'appliquer. Tous les détails disponibles en succursales
**POUR PLUS D'INFORMATIONS: mchabot@forcekia.com
https://www.kiaquebec.com/occasion/Kia-Soul-2018-id11674771.html
Kia Québec
1-844-579-0149
1-844-579-0149