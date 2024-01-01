Menu
<p>**VÉHICULE TRÈS PROPRE**BAS KILOMÉTRAGE* EX+ *2.0L *APPEL CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO *CAMERA DE RECUL*VOLANT CHAUFFANT *SIÊGES CHAUFFANTS *BLUETOOTH *RÉGULATEUR DE VITESSE</p> <p> GROUPE ÉLECTRIQUE **AVAILABLE IN ENGLISH AND SPANISH** À VOIR ABSOLUMENT ** KIA QUÉBEC LA FORCE KIA À QUÉBEC ** VÉHICULE CERTIFIÉ ET GARANTI ** INSPECTÉ EN 135 POINTS ** PROLONGATION DE GARANTIE DISPONIBLE SELON VOS BESOIN ** Kia Québec</p> <p> Cap-santé Donnacona. Les meilleurs prix sur les véhicules doccasions. Reprise de votre voiture actuel : Berline </p> <p> vos entretiens. Site internet : www.kiaquebec.com *Des restrictions peuvent sappliquer. Tous les détails disponibles en succursales **POUR PLUS DINFORMATIONS: mchabot@forcekia.com</p> <a href=https://www.kiaquebec.com/occasion/Kia-Soul-2018-id11674771.html>https://www.kiaquebec.com/occasion/Kia-Soul-2018-id11674771.html</a>

2018 Kia Soul

55,300 KM

$17,089

+ tax & licensing
2018 Kia Soul

EX+ *CARPLAY *CAMERA * CRUISE *A/C *ÉCRAN TACTILE

12032965

2018 Kia Soul

EX+ *CARPLAY *CAMERA * CRUISE *A/C *ÉCRAN TACTILE

Location

Kia Québec

855 Rue du Marais, Québec, QC G1M 3R7

1-844-579-0149

$17,089

+ taxes & licensing

Used
55,300KM
VIN KNDJP3A55J7533918

  • Exterior Colour Wild Orange (AAQ)
  • Interior Colour Noir
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 1502-B6397A16959
  • Mileage 55,300 KM

**VÉHICULE TRÈS PROPRE**BAS KILOMÉTRAGE* EX+ *2.0L *APPEL CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO *CAMERA DE RECUL*VOLANT CHAUFFANT *SIÊGES CHAUFFANTS *BLUETOOTH *RÉGULATEUR DE VITESSE


GROUPE ÉLECTRIQUE **AVAILABLE IN ENGLISH AND SPANISH** À VOIR ABSOLUMENT ** KIA QUÉBEC LA FORCE KIA À QUÉBEC ** VÉHICULE CERTIFIÉ ET GARANTI ** INSPECTÉ EN 135 POINTS ** PROLONGATION DE GARANTIE DISPONIBLE SELON VOS BESOIN ** Kia Québec


Cap-santé Donnacona. Les meilleurs prix sur les véhicules doccasions. Reprise de votre voiture actuel : Berline


vos entretiens. Site internet : www.kiaquebec.com
*Des restrictions peuvent s'appliquer. Tous les détails disponibles en succursales
**POUR PLUS D'INFORMATIONS: mchabot@forcekia.com


A/C

Kia Québec

Kia Québec

855 Rue du Marais, Québec, QC G1M 3R7

1-844-579-XXXX

1-844-579-0149

$17,089

+ taxes & licensing

Kia Québec

1-844-579-0149

2018 Kia Soul