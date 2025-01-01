$23,117+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2018 Subaru WRX
SPORT-TECH *EYESIGHT *MANUELLE *AWD *TURBO *268HP
2018 Subaru WRX
SPORT-TECH *EYESIGHT *MANUELLE *AWD *TURBO *268HP
Location
Kia Val-Bélair
1920, rue L'Interlude, Québec, QC G3K 0R6
1-581-705-9117
$23,117
+ taxes & licensing
Used
103,342KM
VIN JF1VA1L6XJ8803142
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bleu
- Interior Colour Noir
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 103,342 KM
Vehicle Description
** JAMAIS ACCIDENTÉ ** INSPECTÉ EN 135 POINTS ** SPORT-TECH *MANUELLE *AWD *TURBO *268HP
* TOIT OUVRANT
PHARES LED. ** À VOIR ABSOLUMENT **
** AVAILABLE IN ENGLISH AND SPANISH **
https://www.kiavalbelair.com/occasion/Subaru-WRX-2018-id12533029.html
Vehicle Features
Cruise Control
Kia Val-Bélair
1920, rue L'Interlude, Québec, QC G3K 0R6
$23,117
+ taxes & licensing>
Kia Val-Bélair
1-581-705-9117
2018 Subaru WRX