2019 Chevrolet Camaro

Coupé ZL1 + Banc Recaro + Alcantara + GPS

2019 Chevrolet Camaro

Coupé ZL1 + Banc Recaro + Alcantara + GPS

Laval Volkswagen

777, boul. Charest Ouest, Québec, QC G1N 2C6

418-687-4451

$75,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 244KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4682883
  • Stock #: K8592L
  • VIN: 1G1FK1R69K0158592
Exterior Colour
Blanc
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
Coupe
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Chevrolet Camaro Coupé ZL1 + Banc Recaro + Alcantara + GPS 2019

Camaro ZL1, Automatique 10 vit., CarFax sans Accident, 650HP, Caméra, Toit, Inspecté selon les plus hauts standards de Laval Volkswagen, le plus gros inventaire de VW d'occasion certifiés à Québec. *Le prix affiché inclus un rabais de 500$ avec financement. Les taxes et frais de préparation esthétique (295$) non inclus. Financement 1ere - 2e chance & garanties disponibles. Pour un essai routier ou pour obtenir plus de détails. WWW.LAVALVW.COM / 1-866-687-4451 / VENTE@LAVALVW.COM
Additional Features
  • Radio Satellite
  • Freins ABS
  • Toit ouvrant
  • Aileron
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Climatisation deux zones
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Miroirs chauffants
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Vitres électriques
  • Caméra de recul
  • Démarrage sans clé
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Air climatisé
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Miroir vanité passager illuminé
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Aide au stationnement (capteurs)
  • Siège mémoire
  • Système d'alarme
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Sièges électriques
  • Télédéverrouillage
  • Lampes de lecture arrière
  • Régulateur de température
  • Servo-direction
  • Sièges chauffants
  • Portes électriques

Laval Volkswagen

Laval Volkswagen

777, boul. Charest Ouest, Québec, QC G1N 2C6

