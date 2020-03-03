2019 Chevrolet Camaro

777, boul. Charest Ouest, Québec, QC G1N 2C6
418-687-4451
+ taxes & licensing
https://www.autoaubaine.com/Chevrolet-Camaro-c7698237.html
Chevrolet Camaro Coupé ZL1 + Banc Recaro + Alcantara + GPS 2019
Camaro ZL1, Automatique 10 vit., CarFax sans Accident, 650HP, Caméra, Toit, Inspecté selon les plus hauts standards de Laval Volkswagen, le plus gros inventaire de VW d'occasion certifiés à Québec. *Le prix affiché inclus un rabais de 500$ avec financement. Les taxes et frais de préparation esthétique (295$) non inclus. Financement 1ere - 2e chance & garanties disponibles. Pour un essai routier ou pour obtenir plus de détails. WWW.LAVALVW.COM / 1-866-687-4451 / VENTE@LAVALVW.COM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
777, boul. Charest Ouest, Québec, QC G1N 2C6