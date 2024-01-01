Menu
À VOIR ABSOLUMENT **AVAILABLE IN ENGLISH AND SPANISH**La force KIA VAL-BÉLAIR a LE véhicule quil vous faut! Numéro 1 au pays
https://www.kiavalbelair.com/occasion/Dodge-Grand_Caravan-2019-id11630769.html

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

79,500 KM

Details Description Features

$23,117

+ tax & licensing
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

CREW PLUS *CAMÉRA *CRUISE *BLUETOOTH *BI-ZONE *A/C

11995338

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

CREW PLUS *CAMÉRA *CRUISE *BLUETOOTH *BI-ZONE *A/C

Location

Kia Val-Bélair

1920, rue L'Interlude, Québec, QC G3K 0R6

1-581-705-9117

$23,117

+ taxes & licensing

Used
79,500KM
VIN 2c4rdgdg3kr802174

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blanc
  • Interior Colour Noir
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 79,500 KM

Vehicle Description

À VOIR ABSOLUMENT **AVAILABLE IN ENGLISH AND SPANISH**La force KIA VAL-BÉLAIR a LE véhicule qu'il vous faut! Numéro 1 au pays


https://www.kiavalbelair.com/occasion/Dodge-Grand_Caravan-2019-id11630769.html

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan