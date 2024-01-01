Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>*** JAMAIS ACCIDENTÉ *** *ÉCRAN TACTILE *APPLE CARPLAY *ANDROID AUTO *CAMERA DE RECUL *COMMANDES AUDIO AU VOLANT *BLUETOOTH *RÉGULATEUR DE VITESSE *AVERTISSEMENT DE SORTIE DE VOIE *AVERTISSEMENT DES ANGLES MORTS *CLIMATISATION *SIEGE AVANT CHAUFFANT</p> <p> À VOIR ABSOLUMENT **AVAILABLE IN ENGLISH AND SPANISH**La force KIA VAL-BÉLAIR a LE véhicule quil vous faut! Numéro 1 au pays</p> <a href=https://www.kiavalbelair.com/occasion/Hyundai-Tucson-2019-id11278536.html>https://www.kiavalbelair.com/occasion/Hyundai-Tucson-2019-id11278536.html</a>

2019 Hyundai Tucson

101,500 KM

Details Description Features

$20,117

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Hyundai Tucson

PREFERRED *AWD *CRUISE *CAMERA *BLUETOOTH

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Hyundai Tucson

PREFERRED *AWD *CRUISE *CAMERA *BLUETOOTH

Location

Kia Val-Bélair

1920, rue L'Interlude, Québec, QC G3K 0R6

1-581-705-9117

  1. 11706622
  2. 11706622
  3. 11706622
  4. 11706622
  5. 11706622
  6. 11706622
  7. 11706622
Contact Seller

$20,117

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
101,500KM
VIN KM8J3CA47KU874948

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Rouge
  • Interior Colour Noir
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # B3140A
  • Mileage 101,500 KM

Vehicle Description

*** JAMAIS ACCIDENTÉ *** *ÉCRAN TACTILE *APPLE CARPLAY *ANDROID AUTO *CAMERA DE RECUL *COMMANDES AUDIO AU VOLANT *BLUETOOTH *RÉGULATEUR DE VITESSE *AVERTISSEMENT DE SORTIE DE VOIE *AVERTISSEMENT DES ANGLES MORTS *CLIMATISATION *SIEGE AVANT CHAUFFANT


À VOIR ABSOLUMENT **AVAILABLE IN ENGLISH AND SPANISH**La force KIA VAL-BÉLAIR a LE véhicule qu'il vous faut! Numéro 1 au pays


https://www.kiavalbelair.com/occasion/Hyundai-Tucson-2019-id11278536.html

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
Hatchback
Mitsubishi
Mini
LEXUS
Toyota
Buick
Dodge
Jeep
Ford
Chevrolet
GMC
Cadillac
Honda
Kia
Hyundai
Subaru
Suzuki
Audi
BMW
Chrysler
Fiat
Infiniti
Nissan
Mazda
Mercedes-Benz
Ram
Volkswagen
Tres Propre
7 Passagers
HYBRIDE
la force KIA VAL-BÉLAIR vous offre plusieurs modes de financement
traditionnel
2ième et 3ième chance au crédit
redressement de crédit. Nous avons une vaste gamme de véhicules vus
compactes
sous-compactes
berline de luxe
fourgonette
mini-vus
quatres roues motrices
hybride branchable
électrique. Situé en plein coeur de la Capitale Nationale à 10 minutes de Charlesbourg
lévis
rive sud
st-Nicolas
Beauport
St-Émile
L'ancienne-Lorette
cap-santé
Ste-Foy
Limoilou
Lac-Beauport
Neufchatel
Loretteville
CapRouge.Acura
Volvo.**INSPECTÉ ET GARANTI**

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kia Val-Bélair

Used 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee LIMITED *4X4 *GPS *CUIR *BIZONE *CAMERA for sale in Québec, QC
2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee LIMITED *4X4 *GPS *CUIR *BIZONE *CAMERA 41,456 KM $47,117 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Kia Sportage X-LINE LIMITED *AWD *GPS *CUIR *TOIT *CAMERA 360 for sale in Québec, QC
2023 Kia Sportage X-LINE LIMITED *AWD *GPS *CUIR *TOIT *CAMERA 360 20,000 KM $38,117 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Hyundai Accent GLS *A/C *CRUISE *BLUETOOTH *SIEGE CHAUFFANT for sale in Québec, QC
2013 Hyundai Accent GLS *A/C *CRUISE *BLUETOOTH *SIEGE CHAUFFANT 98,500 KM $11,117 + tax & lic

Email Kia Val-Bélair

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kia Val-Bélair

Kia Val-Bélair

1920, rue L'Interlude, Québec, QC G3K 0R6

Call Dealer

1-581-705-XXXX

(click to show)

1-581-705-9117

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$20,117

+ taxes & licensing

Kia Val-Bélair

1-581-705-9117

Contact Seller
2019 Hyundai Tucson