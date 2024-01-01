Menu
*** JAMAIS ACCIDENTÉ *** *UN SEUL PROPRIÉTAIRE *BAS KILOMÉTRAGE *ÉCRAN TACTILE *APPLE CARPLAY *ANDROID AUTO *CAMERA DE RECUL *COMMANDES AUDIO AU VOLANT *BLUETOOTH *RÉGULATEUR DE VITESSE *SIEGE CONDUCTEUR À COMMANDE ÉLECTRIQUE *SIEGE AVANT CHAUFFANT

 À VOIR ABSOLUMENT **AVAILABLE IN ENGLISH AND SPANISH**La force KIA VAL-BÉLAIR a LE véhicule quil vous faut! Numéro 1 au pays

102,000 KM

$22,717

Location

Kia Val-Bélair

1920, rue L'Interlude, Québec, QC G3K 0R6

1-581-705-9117

$22,717

102,000KM
VIN KNDMB5C14K6466740

  • Exterior Colour Noir
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # S3129A
  • Mileage 102,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*** JAMAIS ACCIDENTÉ *** *UN SEUL PROPRIÉTAIRE *BAS KILOMÉTRAGE *ÉCRAN TACTILE *APPLE CARPLAY *ANDROID AUTO *CAMERA DE RECUL *COMMANDES AUDIO AU VOLANT *BLUETOOTH *RÉGULATEUR DE VITESSE *SIEGE CONDUCTEUR À COMMANDE ÉLECTRIQUE *SIEGE AVANT CHAUFFANT


À VOIR ABSOLUMENT **AVAILABLE IN ENGLISH AND SPANISH**La force KIA VAL-BÉLAIR a LE véhicule qu'il vous faut! Numéro 1 au pays


https://www.kiavalbelair.com/occasion/Kia-Sedona-2019-id11263596.html

Kia Val-Bélair

1920, rue L'Interlude, Québec, QC G3K 0R6

1-581-705-9117

2019 Kia Sedona