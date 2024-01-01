$22,717+ tax & licensing
2019 Kia Sedona
LX *8 PASS *CRUISE *CAMERA *BLUETOOTH *SIEGE CHAUF
Location
Kia Val-Bélair
1920, rue L'Interlude, Québec, QC G3K 0R6
1-581-705-9117
$22,717
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Noir
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # S3129A
- Mileage 102,000 KM
Vehicle Description
*** JAMAIS ACCIDENTÉ *** *UN SEUL PROPRIÉTAIRE *BAS KILOMÉTRAGE *ÉCRAN TACTILE *APPLE CARPLAY *ANDROID AUTO *CAMERA DE RECUL *COMMANDES AUDIO AU VOLANT *BLUETOOTH *RÉGULATEUR DE VITESSE *SIEGE CONDUCTEUR À COMMANDE ÉLECTRIQUE *SIEGE AVANT CHAUFFANT
À VOIR ABSOLUMENT **AVAILABLE IN ENGLISH AND SPANISH**La force KIA VAL-BÉLAIR a LE véhicule qu'il vous faut! Numéro 1 au pays
https://www.kiavalbelair.com/occasion/Kia-Sedona-2019-id11263596.html
Kia Val-Bélair
