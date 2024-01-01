$20,427+ tax & licensing
2019 Kia Sorento
LX V6 *AWD *7 PASS. *CAMERA *SIEGE CHAUFFANT
Location
Kia Val-Bélair
1920, rue L'Interlude, Québec, QC G3K 0R6
1-581-705-9117
$20,427
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blanc
- Interior Colour Noir
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # R4192A
- Mileage 94,000 KM
Vehicle Description
*** JAMAIS ACCIDENTÉ ****7 PASSAGERS *CAPACITÉ DE REMORQUAGE 5 000 LIVRES *ÉCRAN TACTILE *APPLE CARPLAY *ANDROID AUTO *CAMERA DE RECUL *DÉMARRAGE À BOUTON POUSSOIR *COMMANDES AUDIO AU VOLANT *BLUETOOTH *RÉGULATEUR DE VITESSE *CLIMATISATION AUTOMATIQUE À DEUX ZONES *SIEGE CONDUCTEUR À COMMANDE ÉLECTRIQUE *SIEGE AVANT CHAUFFANT *VOLANT CHAUFFANT
À VOIR ABSOLUMENT **AVAILABLE IN ENGLISH AND SPANISH**La force KIA VAL-BÉLAIR a LE véhicule qu'il vous faut! Numéro 1 au pays
https://www.kiavalbelair.com/occasion/Kia-Sorento-2019-id11118343.html
Kia Val-Bélair
