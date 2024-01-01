2019 Kia Sorento

Menu
*** JAMAIS ACCIDENTÉ ****7 PASSAGERS *CAPACITÉ DE REMORQUAGE 5 000 LIVRES *ÉCRAN TACTILE *APPLE CARPLAY *ANDROID AUTO *CAMERA DE RECUL *DÉMARRAGE À BOUTON POUSSOIR *COMMANDES AUDIO AU VOLANT *BLUETOOTH *RÉGULATEUR DE VITESSE *CLIMATISATION AUTOMATIQUE À DEUX ZONES *SIEGE CONDUCTEUR À COMMANDE ÉLECTRIQUE *SIEGE AVANT CHAUFFANT *VOLANT CHAUFFANT

À VOIR ABSOLUMENT **AVAILABLE IN ENGLISH AND SPANISH**La force KIA VAL-BÉLAIR a LE véhicule quil vous faut! Numéro 1 au pays

94,000 KM

$20,427

Kia Val-Bélair

1920, rue L'Interlude, Québec, QC G3K 0R6

1-581-705-9117

94,000KM
VIN 5XYPGDA57KG458658

  • Exterior Colour Blanc
  • Interior Colour Noir
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # R4192A
  • Mileage 94,000 KM

*** JAMAIS ACCIDENTÉ ****7 PASSAGERS *CAPACITÉ DE REMORQUAGE 5 000 LIVRES *ÉCRAN TACTILE *APPLE CARPLAY *ANDROID AUTO *CAMERA DE RECUL *DÉMARRAGE À BOUTON POUSSOIR *COMMANDES AUDIO AU VOLANT *BLUETOOTH *RÉGULATEUR DE VITESSE *CLIMATISATION AUTOMATIQUE À DEUX ZONES *SIEGE CONDUCTEUR À COMMANDE ÉLECTRIQUE *SIEGE AVANT CHAUFFANT *VOLANT CHAUFFANT


À VOIR ABSOLUMENT **AVAILABLE IN ENGLISH AND SPANISH**La force KIA VAL-BÉLAIR a LE véhicule qu'il vous faut! Numéro 1 au pays


https://www.kiavalbelair.com/occasion/Kia-Sorento-2019-id11118343.html

Kia Val-Bélair

1920, rue L'Interlude, Québec, QC G3K 0R6

