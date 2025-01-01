Menu
** JAMAIS ACCIDENTÉ ** UN SEUL PROPRIÉTAIRE ** *LX *2.4L *185 HP *SIÈGES CHAUFFANTS *BLUETOOTH *CAMÉRA DE RECUL *CRUISE CONTROL *A/C *GROUPE ÉLECTRIQUE *APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO *DÉMARREUR POUSSOIR *VITRES TEINTÉES*COMMANDES AUDIO AU VOLANT *MIRROIRS CHAUFFANTS *PHARES AUTOMATIQUES ** VÉHICULE CERTIFIÉ ET GARANTI ** INSPECTÉ EN 135 POINTS ** PROLONGATION DE GARANTIE DISPONIBLE SELON VOS BESOIN **AVAILABLE IN ENGLISH AND SPANISH** La force KIA VAL-BÉLAIR a LE véhicule quil vous faut! Numéro 1 au pays

2019 Kia Sorento

50,223 KM

$19,997

+ tax & licensing
2019 Kia Sorento

LX *AWD *SIÈGES CHAUFFANTS *CAMÉRA RECUL *CARPLAY

12206286

2019 Kia Sorento

LX *AWD *SIÈGES CHAUFFANTS *CAMÉRA RECUL *CARPLAY

Kia Val-Bélair

1920, rue L'Interlude, Québec, QC G3K 0R6

1-581-705-9117

$19,997

+ taxes & licensing

Used
50,223KM
VIN 5XYPGDA3XKG606994

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Noir
  • Interior Colour Noir
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # S3247A
  • Mileage 50,223 KM

Vehicle Description

** JAMAIS ACCIDENTÉ ** UN SEUL PROPRIÉTAIRE ** *LX *2.4L *185 HP *SIÈGES CHAUFFANTS *BLUETOOTH *CAMÉRA DE RECUL *CRUISE CONTROL *A/C *GROUPE ÉLECTRIQUE *APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO *DÉMARREUR POUSSOIR *VITRES TEINTÉES*COMMANDES AUDIO AU VOLANT *MIRROIRS CHAUFFANTS *PHARES AUTOMATIQUES ** VÉHICULE CERTIFIÉ ET GARANTI ** INSPECTÉ EN 135 POINTS ** PROLONGATION DE GARANTIE DISPONIBLE SELON VOS BESOIN **AVAILABLE IN ENGLISH AND SPANISH** La force KIA VAL-BÉLAIR a LE véhicule qu'il vous faut! Numéro 1 au pays


https://www.kiavalbelair.com/occasion/Kia-Sorento-2019-id11890799.html

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Kia Val-Bélair

Kia Val-Bélair

1920, rue L'Interlude, Québec, QC G3K 0R6

$19,997

+ taxes & licensing

2019 Kia Sorento