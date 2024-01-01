2019 Lexus UX

Menu
*** JAMAIS ACCIDENTÉ *** *ÉCRAN MULTIMEDIA *CAMERA DE RECUL *DÉMARRAGE À BOUTON POUSSOIR *COMMANDES AUDIO AU VOLANT *RÉGULATEUR DE VITESSE *AVERTISSEMENT DE SORTIE DE VOIE *AVERTISSEMENT DES ANGLES MORTS *CLIMATISATION AUTOMATIQUE À DEUX ZONES *TOIT OUVRANT ÉLECTRIQUE *SIEGE CONDUCTEUR À COMMANDE ÉLECTRIQUE *SIEGE AVANT CHAUFFANT

À VOIR ABSOLUMENT **AVAILABLE IN ENGLISH AND SPANISH**La force KIA VAL-BÉLAIR a LE véhicule quil vous faut! Numéro 1 au pays

https://www.kiavalbelair.com/occasion/Lexus-UX_250h-2019-id11112351.html

71,119 KM

$31,117

250H UX 250H *AWD *TOIT *HYBRIDE *CAMERA *SIEGE CHAUFF.

Kia Val-Bélair

1920, rue L'Interlude, Québec, QC G3K 0R6

1-581-705-9117

Used
71,119KM
VIN JTHU9JBH1K2008596

  • Exterior Colour Noir
  • Interior Colour Noir
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A6259A
  • Mileage 71,119 KM

Vehicle Description

*** JAMAIS ACCIDENTÉ *** *ÉCRAN MULTIMEDIA *CAMERA DE RECUL *DÉMARRAGE À BOUTON POUSSOIR *COMMANDES AUDIO AU VOLANT *RÉGULATEUR DE VITESSE *AVERTISSEMENT DE SORTIE DE VOIE *AVERTISSEMENT DES ANGLES MORTS *CLIMATISATION AUTOMATIQUE À DEUX ZONES *TOIT OUVRANT ÉLECTRIQUE *SIEGE CONDUCTEUR À COMMANDE ÉLECTRIQUE *SIEGE AVANT CHAUFFANT


À VOIR ABSOLUMENT **AVAILABLE IN ENGLISH AND SPANISH**La force KIA VAL-BÉLAIR a LE véhicule qu'il vous faut! Numéro 1 au pays


https://www.kiavalbelair.com/occasion/Lexus-UX_250h-2019-id11112351.html

AWD
Hatchback
1920, rue L'Interlude, Québec, QC G3K 0R6

