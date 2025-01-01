Menu
** VÉHICULE TRÈS PROPRE ** INSPECTÉ EN 135 POINTS ** SV * 4CYL * 1.6L ** VITRES ELECTRIQUES* MIROIRS ELECTRIQUES* ECRAN TACTILE* BLUETOOTH* CAMERA DE RECUL* BOUTON POUSSOIR* SIEGES CHAUFFANTS* COMMANDES AUDIO AU VOLANT* CRUISE* A/C*. *TRÈS PROPRE *À VOIR ABSOLUMENT ** PROLONGATION DE GARANTIE DISPONIBLE ** ** AVAILABLE IN ENGLISH AND SPANISH **La force KIA VAL-BÉLAIR a LE véhicule quil vous faut! Numéro 1 au pays

2019 Nissan Kicks

67,400 KM

$16,027

+ tax & licensing
2019 Nissan Kicks

SV * SIEGES CHAUFFANTS* BLUETOOTH* CRUISE* CAMERA*

12512716

2019 Nissan Kicks

SV * SIEGES CHAUFFANTS* BLUETOOTH* CRUISE* CAMERA*

Kia Val-Bélair

1920, rue L'Interlude, Québec, QC G3K 0R6

1-581-705-9117

$16,027

+ taxes & licensing

Used
67,400KM
VIN 3N1CP5CU8KL568672

  • Exterior Colour Bleu
  • Interior Colour Noir
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # B3455A
  • Mileage 67,400 KM

** VÉHICULE TRÈS PROPRE ** INSPECTÉ EN 135 POINTS ** SV * 4CYL * 1.6L **
VITRES ELECTRIQUES* MIROIRS ELECTRIQUES* ECRAN TACTILE* BLUETOOTH* CAMERA DE RECUL* BOUTON POUSSOIR* SIEGES CHAUFFANTS* COMMANDES AUDIO AU VOLANT* CRUISE* A/C*.
*TRÈS PROPRE *À VOIR ABSOLUMENT ** PROLONGATION DE GARANTIE DISPONIBLE **

** AVAILABLE IN ENGLISH AND SPANISH **La force KIA VAL-BÉLAIR a LE véhicule qu'il vous faut! Numéro 1 au pays


https://www.kiavalbelair.com/occasion/Nissan-Kicks-2019-id12246286.html

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kia Val-Bélair

Kia Val-Bélair

1920, rue L'Interlude, Québec, QC G3K 0R6

$16,027

+ taxes & licensing

Kia Val-Bélair

1-581-705-9117

2019 Nissan Kicks