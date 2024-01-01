$34,114+ tax & licensing
2020 Acura MDX
Elite SH-AWD *V6 *7 PASS *CUIR *TOIT *GPS *CARPLAY
Location
Kia Québec
855 Rue du Marais, Québec, QC G1M 3R7
1-844-579-0149
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Majestic Black Pearl (NH893P)
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 87,034 KM
Vehicle Description
**JAMAIS ACCIDENTÉ** *BAS KILOMÉTRAGE *ÉLITE *V6 3.5L *290 HP *7 PASSAGERS *CAPACITÉ DE REMORQUAGE 3500 LBS *SIÈGE EN CUIR HAUT DE GAMME TAN *TOIT OUVRANT *SYSTEME DE NAVIGATION *LECTEUR DVD *SYSTEME DE SON HAUT DE GAMME *BLUETOOTH *RÉGULATEUR DE VITESSE INTELLIGENT
CLÉ INTELLIGENTE *GARANTI 2026/04/02 OU 100 000 KM **AVAILABLE IN ENGLISH AND SPANISH**** KIA QUÉBEC LA FORCE KIA À QUÉBEC ** VÉHICULE CERTIFIÉ ET GARANTI ** INSPECTÉ EN 135 POINTS ** PROLONGATION DE GARANTIE DISPONIBLE SELON VOS BESOIN ** Kia Québec
Cap-santé Donnacona. Les meilleurs prix sur les véhicules doccasions. Reprise de votre voiture actuel : Berline
vos entretiens. Site internet : www.kiaquebec.com
*Des restrictions peuvent s'appliquer. Tous les détails disponibles en succursales
**POUR PLUS D'INFORMATIONS: mchabot@forcekia.com
https://www.kiaquebec.com/occasion/Acura-MDX-2020-id11662235.html
Kia Québec
