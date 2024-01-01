Menu
**JAMAIS ACCIDENTÉ** *BAS KILOMÉTRAGE *ÉLITE *V6 3.5L *290 HP *7 PASSAGERS *CAPACITÉ DE REMORQUAGE 3500 LBS *SIÈGE EN CUIR HAUT DE GAMME TAN *TOIT OUVRANT *SYSTEME DE NAVIGATION *LECTEUR DVD *SYSTEME DE SON HAUT DE GAMME *BLUETOOTH *RÉGULATEUR DE VITESSE INTELLIGENT

CLÉ INTELLIGENTE *GARANTI 2026/04/02 OU 100 000 KM **AVAILABLE IN ENGLISH AND SPANISH**** KIA QUÉBEC LA FORCE KIA À QUÉBEC ** VÉHICULE CERTIFIÉ ET GARANTI ** INSPECTÉ EN 135 POINTS ** PROLONGATION DE GARANTIE DISPONIBLE SELON VOS BESOIN ** Kia Québec

Cap-santé Donnacona. Les meilleurs prix sur les véhicules doccasions. Reprise de votre voiture actuel : Berline

vos entretiens. Site internet : www.kiaquebec.com *Des restrictions peuvent sappliquer. Tous les détails disponibles en succursales **POUR PLUS DINFORMATIONS: mchabot@forcekia.com

2020 Acura MDX

87,034 KM

$34,114

+ tax & licensing
2020 Acura MDX

Elite SH-AWD *V6 *7 PASS *CUIR *TOIT *GPS *CARPLAY

12020830

2020 Acura MDX

Elite SH-AWD *V6 *7 PASS *CUIR *TOIT *GPS *CARPLAY

Location

Kia Québec

855 Rue du Marais, Québec, QC G1M 3R7

1-844-579-0149

$34,114

+ taxes & licensing

Used
87,034KM
VIN 5J8YD4H84LL803830

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Majestic Black Pearl (NH893P)
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 87,034 KM

Vehicle Description

**JAMAIS ACCIDENTÉ** *BAS KILOMÉTRAGE *ÉLITE *V6 3.5L *290 HP *7 PASSAGERS *CAPACITÉ DE REMORQUAGE 3500 LBS *SIÈGE EN CUIR HAUT DE GAMME TAN *TOIT OUVRANT *SYSTEME DE NAVIGATION *LECTEUR DVD *SYSTEME DE SON HAUT DE GAMME *BLUETOOTH *RÉGULATEUR DE VITESSE INTELLIGENT


CLÉ INTELLIGENTE *GARANTI 2026/04/02 OU 100 000 KM **AVAILABLE IN ENGLISH AND SPANISH**** KIA QUÉBEC LA FORCE KIA À QUÉBEC ** VÉHICULE CERTIFIÉ ET GARANTI ** INSPECTÉ EN 135 POINTS ** PROLONGATION DE GARANTIE DISPONIBLE SELON VOS BESOIN ** Kia Québec


Cap-santé Donnacona. Les meilleurs prix sur les véhicules doccasions. Reprise de votre voiture actuel : Berline


vos entretiens. Site internet : www.kiaquebec.com
*Des restrictions peuvent s'appliquer. Tous les détails disponibles en succursales
**POUR PLUS D'INFORMATIONS: mchabot@forcekia.com


https://www.kiaquebec.com/occasion/Acura-MDX-2020-id11662235.html

Vehicle Features

Comfort

A/C

Additional Features

AWD
Kia Québec

Kia Québec

855 Rue du Marais, Québec, QC G1M 3R7

1-844-579-XXXX

1-844-579-0149

$34,114

+ taxes & licensing

Kia Québec

1-844-579-0149

2020 Acura MDX