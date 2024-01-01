$25,827+ tax & licensing
2020 Honda Clarity
Plug-In Hybrid BIZONE *CRUISE *CAMERA *SIEGE CHAUFFANT
Location
Kia Val-Bélair
1920, rue L'Interlude, Québec, QC G3K 0R6
1-581-705-9117
$25,827
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blanc
- Interior Colour Noir
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 74,823 KM
Vehicle Description
*** JAMAIS ACCIDENTÉ *** *AUTONOMIE 100% ÉLECTRIQUE DE +- 77 KM *UN SEUL PROPRIÉTAIRE *ÉCRAN TACTILE *CAMERA DE RECUL *DÉMARRAGE À BOUTON POUSSOIR *COMMANDES AUDIO AU VOLANT *BLUETOOTH *RÉGULATEUR DE VITESSE *AVERTISSEMENT DE SORTIE DE VOIE *CLIMATISATION AUTOMATIQUE À DEUX ZONES *SIEGE AVANT CHAUFFANT
À VOIR ABSOLUMENT **AVAILABLE IN ENGLISH AND SPANISH**La force KIA VAL-BÉLAIR a LE véhicule qu'il vous faut! Numéro 1 au pays
https://www.kiavalbelair.com/occasion/Honda-Clarity_Plugin_Hybrid-2020-id11254182.html
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Kia Val-Bélair
1-581-705-9117