$22,114+ tax & licensing
2020 Hyundai IONIQ
Electric ULTIMATE *AUTONOMIE 274 KM *CAR PLAY *CUIR *GPS
2020 Hyundai IONIQ
Electric ULTIMATE *AUTONOMIE 274 KM *CAR PLAY *CUIR *GPS
Location
Kia Québec
855 Rue du Marais, Québec, QC G1M 3R7
1-844-579-0149
$22,114
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Phantom Black (NKA)
- Interior Colour Noir
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Stock # H6112
- Mileage 62,277 KM
Vehicle Description
**JAMAIS ACCIDENTÉ** *BAS KILOMÉTRAGE *ULTIMATE *ÉLECTRIQUE *EV *AUTONOMIE 274 KM *SYSTEME DE NAVIGATION *SYSTEME DE SON HAUT DE GAMME HARMAN KARDON *TOIT OUVRANT *BLUETOOTH *RÉGULATEUR DE VITESSE INTELLIGENT
CLÉ INTELLIGENTE *GARANTI 2029/06/29 OU 150 000 KM **AVAILABLE IN ENGLISH AND SPANISH** TRÈS PROPRE
À VOIR ABSOLUMENT** KIA QUÉBEC LA FORCE KIA À QUÉBEC ** VÉHICULE CERTIFIÉ ET GARANTI ** INSPECTÉ EN 135 POINTS ** PROLONGATION DE GARANTIE DISPONIBLE SELON VOS BESOIN ** Kia Québec
Cap-santé Donnacona. Les meilleurs prix sur les véhicules doccasions. Reprise de votre voiture actuel : Berline
vos entretiens. Site internet : www.kiaquebec.com
*Des restrictions peuvent s'appliquer. Tous les détails disponibles en succursales
**POUR PLUS D'INFORMATIONS: mchabot@forcekia.com
https://www.kiaquebec.com/occasion/Hyundai-IONIQ_electric-2020-id11572080.html
Vehicle Features
Comfort
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Kia Québec
Email Kia Québec
Kia Québec
Call Dealer
1-844-579-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
1-844-579-0149