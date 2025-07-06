Menu
CHARGEUR SANS FIL *GARANTI 2025/07/06 OU 100 000 KM **AVAILABLE IN ENGLISH AND SPANISH** À VOIR ABSOLUMENT** KIA QUÉBEC LA FORCE KIA À QUÉBEC ** VÉHICULE CERTIFIÉ ET GARANTI ** INSPECTÉ EN 135 POINTS ** PROLONGATION DE GARANTIE DISPONIBLE SELON VOS BESOIN ** Kia Québec

Cap-santé Donnacona. Les meilleurs prix sur les véhicules doccasions. Reprise de votre voiture actuel : Berline

vos entretiens. Site internet : www.kiaquebec.com *Des restrictions peuvent sappliquer. Tous les détails disponibles en succursales **POUR PLUS DINFORMATIONS: mchabot@forcekia.com

2020 Kia Forte

39,715 KM

$18,614

+ tax & licensing
2020 Kia Forte

EX *APPLE CAR PLAY/ANDROID AUTO *CAMÉRA *CRUISE

12028906

2020 Kia Forte

EX *APPLE CAR PLAY/ANDROID AUTO *CAMÉRA *CRUISE

Kia Québec

855 Rue du Marais, Québec, QC G1M 3R7

1-844-579-0149

$18,614

+ taxes & licensing

Used
39,715KM
VIN 3KPF54AD5LE228768

  • Exterior Colour Gravity Grey (KDG)
  • Interior Colour Noir
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1502-B6429
  • Mileage 39,715 KM

CHARGEUR SANS FIL *GARANTI 2025/07/06 OU 100 000 KM **AVAILABLE IN ENGLISH AND SPANISH** À VOIR ABSOLUMENT** KIA QUÉBEC LA FORCE KIA À QUÉBEC ** VÉHICULE CERTIFIÉ ET GARANTI ** INSPECTÉ EN 135 POINTS ** PROLONGATION DE GARANTIE DISPONIBLE SELON VOS BESOIN ** Kia Québec


Cap-santé Donnacona. Les meilleurs prix sur les véhicules doccasions. Reprise de votre voiture actuel : Berline


vos entretiens. Site internet : www.kiaquebec.com
*Des restrictions peuvent s'appliquer. Tous les détails disponibles en succursales
**POUR PLUS D'INFORMATIONS: mchabot@forcekia.com


https://www.kiaquebec.com/occasion/Kia-Forte-2020-id11669872.html

A/C

**VÉHICULE TRÈS PROPRE** *BAS KILOMÉTRAGE *2.0L *BLUETOOTH *RÉGULATEUR DE VITESSE

Kia Québec

Kia Québec

855 Rue du Marais, Québec, QC G1M 3R7

$18,614

+ taxes & licensing

Kia Québec

1-844-579-0149

2020 Kia Forte