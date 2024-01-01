$19,827+ tax & licensing
2020 Kia Forte5
EX *CRUISE *CAMERA *APPLE CARPLAY *ANDROID AUTO
Location
Kia Val-Bélair
1920, rue L'Interlude, Québec, QC G3K 0R6
1-581-705-9117
$19,827
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Rouge
- Interior Colour Noir
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 5-door
- Stock # R4299A
- Mileage 55,563 KM
Vehicle Description
*** JAMAIS ACCIDENTÉ *** *UN SEUL PROPRIÉTAIRE *SEULEMENT 55 563 KM *ÉCRAN TACTILE *APPLE CARPLAY *ANDROID AUTO *CAMERA DE RECUL *COMMANDES AUDIO AU VOLANT *BLUETOOTH *RÉGULATEUR DE VITESSE *AVERTISSEMENT DE SORTIE DE VOIE *AVERTISSEMENT DES ANGLES MORTS *CLIMATISATION *SIEGE AVANT CHAUFANT *VOLANT CHAUFFANT
À VOIR ABSOLUMENT **AVAILABLE IN ENGLISH AND SPANISH**La force KIA VAL-BÉLAIR a LE véhicule qu'il vous faut! Numéro 1 au pays
https://www.kiavalbelair.com/occasion/Kia-Forte5-2020-id11122112.html
Kia Val-Bélair
+ taxes & licensing
