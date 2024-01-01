$28,589+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2020 Kia Sedona
LX+ * 8 PASSAGERS* CARPLAY* BOUTON POUSSOIR*
2020 Kia Sedona
LX+ * 8 PASSAGERS* CARPLAY* BOUTON POUSSOIR*
Location
Kia Québec
855 Rue du Marais, Québec, QC G1M 3R7
1-844-579-0149
$28,589
+ taxes & licensing
Used
60,409KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN KNDMB5C17L6578904
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blanc
- Interior Colour Gris
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 5-door
- Stock # B6339
- Mileage 60,409 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
A/C**GARANTI JUSQU'EN MAI 2025 OU 100000 KILOMETRES**POSSIBILITE DE PROLONGER LA GARANTIE La force KIA QUEBEC a LE vhicule qu'il vous faut! Numro 1 au pays
https://www.kiaquebec.com/occasion/Kia-Sedona-2020-id11512553.html
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Apple CarPlay
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Additional Features
AWD
Hatchback
Mitsubishi
Phares antibrouillards
Commandes audio au volant
Miroirs chauffants
Sonar de recul
Mini
Phares automatiques
Vitres électriques
Caméra de recul
Clé intelligente
Miroirs électriques
Sièges chauffants
Hayon électrique
LEXUS
Toyota
Buick
Dodge
Jeep
Ford
Chevrolet
GMC
Cadillac
Honda
Kia
Hyundai
Subaru
Suzuki
Audi
BMW
Chrysler
Fiat
Infiniti
Nissan
Mazda
Mercedes-Benz
Ram
Volkswagen
7 Passagers
HYBRIDE
traditionnel
2ième et 3ième chance au crédit
redressement de crédit. Nous avons une vaste gamme de véhicules vus
compactes
sous-compactes
berline de luxe
fourgonette
mini-vus
quatres roues motrices
hybride branchable
lévis
rive sud
st-Nicolas
Beauport
St-Émile
L'ancienne-Lorette
cap-santé
Ste-Foy
Limoilou
Lac-Beauport
Neufchatel
Loretteville
ÉCRAN TACTILE
BOUTON POUSSOIR
**JAMAIS ACCIDENTE**UN SEUL PROPRIETAIRE**MAGS
la force KIA QUEBEC vous offre plusieurs modes de financement
Cap-Rouge.Acura
Volvo.**INSPECTÉ ET GARANTI**POUR PLUS D'INFORMATION CPERRON@FORCEKIA.COM**
SIEGE DU CONDUCTEUR ELECTRIQUE
Val-Blair
PORTES COULISSANTES ELECTRIQUES
lectrique. Situe en plein coeur de la Capitale Nationale a 10 minutes de Charlesbourg
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Kia Québec
2016 Honda CR-V TOURING AWD *CUIR *TOIT *ÉCRAN TACTILE *CAMÉRA*GPS 77,000 KM $21,114 + tax & lic
2022 Kia Sportage EX S* AWD* TOIT PANO* BOUTON POUSSOIR* CARPLAY* 69,200 KM $26,614 + tax & lic
2018 Honda Fit SPORT *APPLE CAR PLAY/ANDROID AUTO *CAMÉRA *CRUISE 68,000 KM $20,614 + tax & lic
Email Kia Québec
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kia Québec
855 Rue du Marais, Québec, QC G1M 3R7
Call Dealer
1-844-579-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$28,589
+ taxes & licensing
Kia Québec
1-844-579-0149
2020 Kia Sedona