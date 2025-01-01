Menu
** JAMAIS ACCIDENTÉ ** UN SEUL PROPRIÉTAIRE ** INSPECTÉ EN 135 POINTS ** LX * 181HP ** * VITRES TEINTÉES, RÉTROVISEURS ÉLECTRIQUES CHAUFFANTS, PHARES ANTIBROUILLARD * SIÈGES CHAUFFANTS, CAMÉRA RECUL, CRUISE CONTROL, COMMANDES AUDIO AU VOLANT * DÉGIVREUR DE VITRE ARRIÈRE, VOLANT RÉGLABLE, BLUETOOTH** À VOIR ABSOLUMENT **

2020 Kia Sportage

90,299 KM

$18,977

+ taxes & licensing
2020 Kia Sportage

LX *CRUISE *CAMERA *SIEGES CHAUFF *A/C *BLUETOOTH

12874466

2020 Kia Sportage

LX *CRUISE *CAMERA *SIEGES CHAUFF *A/C *BLUETOOTH

Kia Val-Bélair

1920, rue L'Interlude, Québec, QC G3K 0R6

1-581-705-9117

$18,977

+ taxes & licensing

Used
90,299KM
VIN KNDPM3AC8L7754210

  • Exterior Colour Noir
  • Interior Colour Noir
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # T3224A
  • Mileage 90,299 KM

** JAMAIS ACCIDENTÉ ** UN SEUL PROPRIÉTAIRE ** INSPECTÉ EN 135 POINTS ** LX * 181HP **
* VITRES TEINTÉES, RÉTROVISEURS ÉLECTRIQUES CHAUFFANTS, PHARES ANTIBROUILLARD
* SIÈGES CHAUFFANTS, CAMÉRA RECUL, CRUISE CONTROL, COMMANDES AUDIO AU VOLANT
* DÉGIVREUR DE VITRE ARRIÈRE, VOLANT RÉGLABLE, BLUETOOTH** À VOIR ABSOLUMENT **

** AVAILABLE IN ENGLISH AND SPANISH **La force KIA QUÉBEC a LE véhicule qu'il vous faut! Numéro 1 au pays, la force KIA QUÉBEC vous offre plusieurs modes de financement, traditionnel, 2ième et 3ième chance au crédit, redressement de crédit. Nous avons une vaste gamme de véhicules vus, compactes, sous-compactes, berline de luxe,fourgonette,hatchback,mini-vus,7 passagers, AWD, quatres roues motrices, hybride, hybride branchable, électrique. Situé en plein coeur de la Capitale Nationale à 10 minutes de Charlesbourg,lévis,rive sud, st-Nicolas, Beauport,St-Émile,L'ancienne-Lorette,cap-santé,Ste-Foy, Limoilou,Lac-Beauport,Neufchatel,Loretteville,CapRouge.Acura,Audi,BMW,Buick,Cadillac,Chevrolet,Chrysler,Dodge,Fiat,Ford,GMC,Honda,Hyundai,Infiniti,Jeep,Kia,Lexus,Mazda,Mercedes-Benz,mini, Mitsubishi,Nissan,Ram,Subaru,Suzuki,Toyota,Volkswagen,Volvo.** INSPECTÉ ET GARANTI **

Commandes audio au volant
Traction avant
Phares automatiques
Phares antibrouillard
Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
Régulateur de vitesse
Contrôle de stabilité
Coussin gonflable conducteur
Vitres électriques
Transmission Automatique
Transmission Automatique - 6 vitesses
Caméra de recul
Coussin gonflable passager
Direction assistée
Rétroviseurs électriques
Verrouillage automatique des portes
Rétroviseurs chauffants
Vitres teintées
Volant réglable
Aileron arrière
Sièges en tissu
Sièges avant chauffants
PACK ÉCLAIRAGE AMBIANT
CLIMATISATION AVANT
DÉGIVREUR DE VITRE ARRIÈRE
Accès au Coffre Arrière
Miroir de Courtoisie Éclairé Conducteur
Miroir de Courtoisie Éclairé Passager
Transmission à Double Embrayage
Intégration Bluetooth
Capteur de Présence Passager pour Coussin Gonflabl
Coussins Gonflable Latéraux
Coussins Gonflables Latéraux de Tête
Serrures de Sécurité Enfant
Système de Freinage Anti-blocage (ABS)

Kia Val-Bélair

Kia Val-Bélair

1920, rue L'Interlude, Québec, QC G3K 0R6

1-581-705-XXXX

1-581-705-9117

$18,977

Kia Val-Bélair

1-581-705-9117

2020 Kia Sportage