Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>** JAMAIS ACCIDENTÉ ** UN SEUL PROPRIÉTAIRE ** INSPECTÉ EN 135 POINTS ** LEXUS *NX 300 *AWD VITRES TEINTÉES</p> <p> AVERTISSEURS DANGLES MORTS**AVAILABLE IN ENGLISH AND SPANISH**La force KIA VAL-BÉLAIR a LE véhicule quil vous faut! Numéro 1 au pays</p> <a href=https://www.kiavalbelair.com/occasion/Lexus-NX_300-2020-id12134316.html>https://www.kiavalbelair.com/occasion/Lexus-NX_300-2020-id12134316.html</a>

2020 Lexus NX

55,095 KM

Details Description Features

$34,117

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Lexus NX

300 NX 300 * AWD * TOIT * CUIR * SIÈGES CHAUFF * A/C

Watch This Vehicle
12417816

2020 Lexus NX

300 NX 300 * AWD * TOIT * CUIR * SIÈGES CHAUFF * A/C

Location

Kia Val-Bélair

1920, rue L'Interlude, Québec, QC G3K 0R6

1-581-705-9117

  1. 12417816
  2. 12417816
  3. 12417816
  4. 12417816
  5. 12417816
  6. 12417816
  7. 12417816
  8. 12417816
  9. 12417816
  10. 12417816
  11. 12417816
  12. 12417816
  13. 12417816
  14. 12417816
  15. 12417816
  16. 12417816
  17. 12417816
  18. 12417816
  19. 12417816
  20. 12417816
  21. 12417816
  22. 12417816
  23. 12417816
  24. 12417816
  25. 12417816
  26. 12417816
  27. 12417816
  28. 12417816
  29. 12417816
  30. 12417816
Contact Seller

$34,117

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
55,095KM
VIN JTJHARDZ1L2232044

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Noir
  • Interior Colour Noir
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # B3475
  • Mileage 55,095 KM

Vehicle Description

** JAMAIS ACCIDENTÉ ** UN SEUL PROPRIÉTAIRE ** INSPECTÉ EN 135 POINTS ** LEXUS *NX 300 *AWD
VITRES TEINTÉES


AVERTISSEURS D'ANGLES MORTS**AVAILABLE IN ENGLISH AND SPANISH**La force KIA VAL-BÉLAIR a LE véhicule qu'il vous faut! Numéro 1 au pays


https://www.kiavalbelair.com/occasion/Lexus-NX_300-2020-id12134316.html

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

AWD
Hatchback
Mitsubishi
Mini
Caméra de recul
Démarreur à distance
Sièges chauffants
LEXUS
Toyota
Buick
Dodge
Jeep
Ford
Chevrolet
GMC
Cadillac
Honda
Kia
Hyundai
Subaru
Suzuki
Audi
BMW
Chrysler
Fiat
Infiniti
Nissan
Mazda
Mercedes-Benz
Ram
Volkswagen
7 Passagers
HYBRIDE
la force KIA VAL-BÉLAIR vous offre plusieurs modes de financement
traditionnel
2ième et 3ième chance au crédit
redressement de crédit. Nous avons une vaste gamme de véhicules vus
compactes
sous-compactes
berline de luxe
fourgonette
mini-vus
quatres roues motrices
hybride branchable
électrique. Situé en plein coeur de la Capitale Nationale à 10 minutes de Charlesbourg
lévis
rive sud
st-Nicolas
Beauport
St-Émile
L'ancienne-Lorette
cap-santé
Ste-Foy
Limoilou
Lac-Beauport
Neufchatel
Loretteville
CapRouge.Acura
Volvo.**INSPECTÉ ET GARANTI**
CLIMATISATION BI-ZONE
DÉMARREUR POUSSOIR
COMMANDES ADUIO VOLANT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kia Val-Bélair

Used 2024 Nissan Kicks SV * CAMÉRA * CRUISE * CARPLAY * SIÈGES CHAUFFANTS for sale in Québec, QC
2024 Nissan Kicks SV * CAMÉRA * CRUISE * CARPLAY * SIÈGES CHAUFFANTS 12,319 KM $25,117 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Kia Sportage LX* AWD * CAMÉRA * CARPLAY * CRUISE * SIÈGE CHAUFF for sale in Québec, QC
2020 Kia Sportage LX* AWD * CAMÉRA * CARPLAY * CRUISE * SIÈGE CHAUFF 73,000 KM $20,717 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Kia Sorento SX* TURBO * AWD * CUIR * TOIT * BOSE * CAMÉRA 360° for sale in Québec, QC
2022 Kia Sorento SX* TURBO * AWD * CUIR * TOIT * BOSE * CAMÉRA 360° 39,548 KM $38,117 + tax & lic

Email Kia Val-Bélair

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kia Val-Bélair

Kia Val-Bélair

1920, rue L'Interlude, Québec, QC G3K 0R6

Call Dealer

1-581-705-XXXX

(click to show)

1-581-705-9117

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$34,117

+ taxes & licensing

Kia Val-Bélair

1-581-705-9117

Contact Seller
2020 Lexus NX