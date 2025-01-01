$34,117+ tax & licensing
2020 Lexus NX
300 NX 300 * AWD * TOIT * CUIR * SIÈGES CHAUFF * A/C
2020 Lexus NX
300 NX 300 * AWD * TOIT * CUIR * SIÈGES CHAUFF * A/C
Location
Kia Val-Bélair
1920, rue L'Interlude, Québec, QC G3K 0R6
1-581-705-9117
$34,117
+ taxes & licensing
Used
55,095KM
VIN JTJHARDZ1L2232044
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Noir
- Interior Colour Noir
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # B3475
- Mileage 55,095 KM
Vehicle Description
** JAMAIS ACCIDENTÉ ** UN SEUL PROPRIÉTAIRE ** INSPECTÉ EN 135 POINTS ** LEXUS *NX 300 *AWD
VITRES TEINTÉES
AVERTISSEURS D'ANGLES MORTS**AVAILABLE IN ENGLISH AND SPANISH**La force KIA VAL-BÉLAIR a LE véhicule qu'il vous faut! Numéro 1 au pays
Vehicle Features
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Additional Features
AWD
Hatchback
CLIMATISATION BI-ZONE
DÉMARREUR POUSSOIR
COMMANDES ADUIO VOLANT
