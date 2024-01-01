$26,617+ tax & licensing
2020 MINI Cooper Countryman
COOPER ALL4 *TOIT *CUIR *CAMERA *BOUTON POUSSOIR
Location
Kia Val-Bélair
1920, rue L'Interlude, Québec, QC G3K 0R6
1-581-705-9117
$26,617
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blanc
- Interior Colour Noir
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # B3181
- Mileage 75,500 KM
Vehicle Description
*** JAMAIS ACCIDENTÉ *** *UN SEUL PROPRIÉTAIRE *BAS KILOMÉTRAGE *ÉCRAN MULTIMEDIA *CAMERA DE RECUL *DÉMARRAGE À BOUTON POUSSOIR *COMMANDES AUDIO AU VOLANT *BLUETOOTH *RÉGULATEUR DE VITESSE *CLIMATISATION *TOIT OUVRANT *GROUPE ÉLECTRIQUE
À VOIR ABSOLUMENT **AVAILABLE IN ENGLISH AND SPANISH**La force KIA VAL-BÉLAIR a LE véhicule qu'il vous faut! Numéro 1 au pays
https://www.kiavalbelair.com/occasion/MINI-Countryman-2020-id11263985.html
