2020 Mitsubishi Outlander
ES *S-AWC *CAMÉRA RECUL *SIÈGES CHAUFFANTS *CRUISE
Location
Kia Val-Bélair
1920, rue L'Interlude, Québec, QC G3K 0R6
1-581-705-9117
$24,117
+ taxes & licensing
Used
43,200KM
VIN JA4AZ2A36LZ613992
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bleu
- Interior Colour Noir
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # S3633A
- Mileage 43,200 KM
Vehicle Description
** JAMAIS ACCIDENTÉ ** UN SEUL PROPRIÉTAIRE ** INSPECTÉ EN 135 POINTS ** *ES *S-AWC *2.4L
VITRES TEINTÉES
PHARES AYTOMATIQUES AU LED
**AVAILABLE IN ENGLISH AND SPANISH**La force KIA VAL-BÉLAIR a LE véhicule qu'il vous faut! Numéro 1 au pays
https://www.kiavalbelair.com/occasion/Mitsubishi-Outlander-2020-id12000223.html
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Additional Features
AWD
Hatchback
CLIMATISATION BI-ZONE
COUVRE BAGAGE
