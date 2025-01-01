Menu
<p>** JAMAIS ACCIDENTÉ ** UN SEUL PROPRIÉTAIRE ** INSPECTÉ EN 135 POINTS ** *ES *S-AWC *2.4L VITRES TEINTÉES</p> <p> PHARES AYTOMATIQUES AU LED **AVAILABLE IN ENGLISH AND SPANISH**La force KIA VAL-BÉLAIR a LE véhicule quil vous faut! Numéro 1 au pays</p> <a href=https://www.kiavalbelair.com/occasion/Mitsubishi-Outlander-2020-id12000223.html>https://www.kiavalbelair.com/occasion/Mitsubishi-Outlander-2020-id12000223.html</a>

2020 Mitsubishi Outlander

43,200 KM

$24,117

+ tax & licensing
2020 Mitsubishi Outlander

ES *S-AWC *CAMÉRA RECUL *SIÈGES CHAUFFANTS *CRUISE

12292125

2020 Mitsubishi Outlander

ES *S-AWC *CAMÉRA RECUL *SIÈGES CHAUFFANTS *CRUISE

Kia Val-Bélair

1920, rue L'Interlude, Québec, QC G3K 0R6

1-581-705-9117

$24,117

+ taxes & licensing

Used
43,200KM
VIN JA4AZ2A36LZ613992

  • Exterior Colour Bleu
  • Interior Colour Noir
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # S3633A
  • Mileage 43,200 KM

** JAMAIS ACCIDENTÉ ** UN SEUL PROPRIÉTAIRE ** INSPECTÉ EN 135 POINTS ** *ES *S-AWC *2.4L
VITRES TEINTÉES


PHARES AYTOMATIQUES AU LED
**AVAILABLE IN ENGLISH AND SPANISH**La force KIA VAL-BÉLAIR a LE véhicule qu'il vous faut! Numéro 1 au pays


https://www.kiavalbelair.com/occasion/Mitsubishi-Outlander-2020-id12000223.html

Interior

Cruise Control

AWD
Hatchback
Kia Val-Bélair

Kia Val-Bélair

1920, rue L'Interlude, Québec, QC G3K 0R6

$24,117

+ taxes & licensing

Kia Val-Bélair

1-581-705-9117

2020 Mitsubishi Outlander