2021 Acura RDX

66,002 KM

Details Description Features

$33,614

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Acura RDX

TECH AWD *TURBO *GPS *CUIR *TOIT *CAMÉRA *CRUISE

Watch This Vehicle
11945565

2021 Acura RDX

TECH AWD *TURBO *GPS *CUIR *TOIT *CAMÉRA *CRUISE

Location

Kia Québec

855 Rue du Marais, Québec, QC G1M 3R7

1-844-579-0149

Contact Seller

$33,614

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
66,002KM
VIN 5J8TC2H55ML801237

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Majestic Black Pearl (NH893P)
  • Interior Colour Noir
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # H6114
  • Mileage 66,002 KM

Vehicle Description

**VÉHICULE TRÈS PROPRE** *BAS KILOMÉTRAGE *TECH *AWD *2.0L TURBO *272 HP *CAPACITÉ DE REMORQUAGE 1500 LBS *SYSTEME DE NAVIGATION *SYSTEME DE SON HAUT DE GAMME ELS STUDIO *TOIT PANORAMIQUE *SIÈGE EN CUIR *BLUETOOTH *RÉGULATEUR DE VITESSE INTELLIGENT


CLÉ INTELLIGENTE *GARANTI 2025/09/10 OU 100 000 KM **AVAILABLE IN ENGLISH AND SPANISH** À VOIR ABSOLUMENT** KIA QUÉBEC LA FORCE KIA À QUÉBEC ** VÉHICULE CERTIFIÉ ET GARANTI ** INSPECTÉ EN 135 POINTS ** PROLONGATION DE GARANTIE DISPONIBLE SELON VOS BESOIN ** Kia Québec


Cap-santé Donnacona. Les meilleurs prix sur les véhicules doccasions. Reprise de votre voiture actuel : Berline


vos entretiens. Site internet : www.kiaquebec.com
*Des restrictions peuvent s'appliquer. Tous les détails disponibles en succursales
**POUR PLUS D'INFORMATIONS: mchabot@forcekia.com


https://www.kiaquebec.com/occasion/Acura-RDX-2021-id11572251.html

Vehicle Features

Comfort

A/C

Additional Features

AWD
Kia Québec

Kia Québec

855 Rue du Marais, Québec, QC G1M 3R7

2021 Acura RDX