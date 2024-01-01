Menu
Account
Sign In
<p> CRUISE**AVAILABLE IN ENGLISH AND SPANISH**La force KIA VAL-BÉLAIR a LE véhicule quil vous faut! Numéro 1 au pays</p> <a href=https://www.kiavalbelair.com/occasion/Chevrolet-Equinox-2021-id11642380.html>https://www.kiavalbelair.com/occasion/Chevrolet-Equinox-2021-id11642380.html</a>

2021 Chevrolet Equinox

45,828 KM

Details Description Features

$24,617

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Chevrolet Equinox

LT AWD *SIÈGES CHAUFFANTS *BLUETOOTH *CAMÉRA RECUL

Watch This Vehicle
12004465

2021 Chevrolet Equinox

LT AWD *SIÈGES CHAUFFANTS *BLUETOOTH *CAMÉRA RECUL

Location

Kia Val-Bélair

1920, rue L'Interlude, Québec, QC G3K 0R6

1-581-705-9117

  1. 12004465
  2. 12004465
  3. 12004465
  4. 12004465
  5. 12004465
  6. 12004465
  7. 12004465
  8. 12004465
  9. 12004465
  10. 12004465
  11. 12004465
  12. 12004465
  13. 12004465
  14. 12004465
  15. 12004465
  16. 12004465
  17. 12004465
  18. 12004465
  19. 12004465
  20. 12004465
  21. 12004465
  22. 12004465
  23. 12004465
  24. 12004465
  25. 12004465
  26. 12004465
  27. 12004465
  28. 12004465
  29. 12004465
  30. 12004465
  31. 12004465
  32. 12004465
  33. 12004465
  34. 12004465
  35. 12004465
  36. 12004465
  37. 12004465
Contact Seller

$24,617

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
45,828KM
VIN 2GNAXUEV8M6109807

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blanc
  • Interior Colour Noir
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2191-H3186
  • Mileage 45,828 KM

Vehicle Description

CRUISE**AVAILABLE IN ENGLISH AND SPANISH**La force KIA VAL-BÉLAIR a LE véhicule qu'il vous faut! Numéro 1 au pays


https://www.kiavalbelair.com/occasion/Chevrolet-Equinox-2021-id11642380.html

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

AWD
Hatchback
Mitsubishi
Mini
Caméra de recul
LEXUS
Toyota
Buick
Dodge
Jeep
Ford
Chevrolet
GMC
Cadillac
Honda
Kia
Hyundai
Subaru
Suzuki
Audi
BMW
Chrysler
Fiat
Infiniti
Nissan
Mazda
Mercedes-Benz
Ram
Volkswagen
7 Passagers
HYBRIDE
la force KIA VAL-BÉLAIR vous offre plusieurs modes de financement
traditionnel
2ième et 3ième chance au crédit
redressement de crédit. Nous avons une vaste gamme de véhicules vus
compactes
sous-compactes
berline de luxe
fourgonette
mini-vus
quatres roues motrices
hybride branchable
électrique. Situé en plein coeur de la Capitale Nationale à 10 minutes de Charlesbourg
lévis
rive sud
st-Nicolas
Beauport
St-Émile
L'ancienne-Lorette
cap-santé
Ste-Foy
Limoilou
Lac-Beauport
Neufchatel
Loretteville
CapRouge.Acura
Volvo.**INSPECTÉ ET GARANTI**
COMMANDE AUDIO AU VOLANT
SUPPORT LOMBAIRE
**JAMAIS ACCIDENTÉ**SIÈGES CHAUFFANTS
BOUTON DE DÉMARRAGE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kia Val-Bélair

Used 2019 Kia NIRO EX *SIÈGE CHAUFFANT *CARPLAY *CAMERA *BI-ZONE for sale in Québec, QC
2019 Kia NIRO EX *SIÈGE CHAUFFANT *CARPLAY *CAMERA *BI-ZONE 50,527 KM $19,717 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Kia Telluride EX *AWD *8 PLACES * TOIT OUVRANT *SIEGE CHAUFFANT for sale in Québec, QC
2024 Kia Telluride EX *AWD *8 PLACES * TOIT OUVRANT *SIEGE CHAUFFANT 2,037 KM $50,117 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan CREW PLUS *CAMÉRA *CRUISE *BLUETOOTH *BI-ZONE *A/C for sale in Québec, QC
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan CREW PLUS *CAMÉRA *CRUISE *BLUETOOTH *BI-ZONE *A/C 79,500 KM $23,117 + tax & lic

Email Kia Val-Bélair

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kia Val-Bélair

Kia Val-Bélair

1920, rue L'Interlude, Québec, QC G3K 0R6

Call Dealer

1-581-705-XXXX

(click to show)

1-581-705-9117

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$24,617

+ taxes & licensing

Kia Val-Bélair

1-581-705-9117

Contact Seller
2021 Chevrolet Equinox