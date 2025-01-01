$23,827+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer
RS A/C * AWD * CARPLAY * CAMÉRA * TURBO
2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer
RS A/C * AWD * CARPLAY * CAMÉRA * TURBO
Location
Kia Val-Bélair
1920, rue L'Interlude, Québec, QC G3K 0R6
1-581-705-9117
$23,827
+ taxes & licensing
Used
51,563KM
VIN KL79MUSL2MB051565
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Noir
- Interior Colour Noir
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # S3495B
- Mileage 51,563 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
AWD
Hatchback
Mitsubishi
Commandes audio au volant
Mini
Régulateur de vitesse
Air climatisé
Traction intégrale
Rétroviseurs chauffants
Sièges électriques
Sièges chauffants
LEXUS
Toyota
Buick
Dodge
Jeep
Ford
Chevrolet
GMC
Cadillac
Honda
Kia
Hyundai
Subaru
Suzuki
Audi
BMW
Chrysler
Fiat
Infiniti
Nissan
Mazda
Mercedes-Benz
Ram
Volkswagen
7 Passagers
HYBRIDE
La force KIA VAL-BÉLAIR a LE véhicule qu'il vous faut! Numéro 1 au pays
la force KIA VAL-BÉLAIR vous offre plusieurs modes de financement
traditionnel
2ième et 3ième chance au crédit
redressement de crédit. Nous avons une vaste gamme de véhicules vus
compactes
sous-compactes
berline de luxe
fourgonette
mini-vus
quatres roues motrices
hybride branchable
électrique. Situé en plein coeur de la Capitale Nationale à 10 minutes de Charlesbourg
lévis
rive sud
st-Nicolas
Beauport
St-Émile
L'ancienne-Lorette
cap-santé
Ste-Foy
Limoilou
Lac-Beauport
Neufchatel
Loretteville
CapRouge.Acura
Volvo.**INSPECTÉ ET GARANTI**
CAMÉRA DE RECULE
** JAMAIS ACCIDENTÉ **AVAILABLE IN ENGLISH AND SPANISH**PHARES AUTOMATIQUES
SUPPORT LOMBAIRE
BOUTON-POUSSOIR
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Kia Val-Bélair
2024 RAM 1500 BIG HORN * V8 * 5.7L * 4X4 * CREWCAB * 5'7" BOX 6,820 KM $68,617 + tax & lic
2022 Kia Seltos SX Turbo AWD *SIEGE CHAUFF *BLUETOOTH *CAMERA *A/C 92,020 KM $23,117 + tax & lic
2022 Kia Seltos LX * SIÈGES CHAUFFANTS * CARPLAY * CAMÉRA * A/C 49,563 KM $22,417 + tax & lic
Email Kia Val-Bélair
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kia Val-Bélair
1920, rue L'Interlude, Québec, QC G3K 0R6
Call Dealer
1-581-705-XXXX(click to show)
$23,827
+ taxes & licensing
Kia Val-Bélair
1-581-705-9117
2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer