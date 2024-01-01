Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>*** JAMAIS ACCIDENTÉ *** *UN SEUL PROPRIÉTAIRE *ÉCRAN TACTILE *CAMERA DE RECUL *DÉMARRAGE À BOUTON POUSSOIR *COMMANDES AUDIO AU VOLANT *BLUETOOTH *RÉGULATEUR DE VITESSE *AVERTISSEMENT DE SORTIE DE VOIE *CLIMATISATION AUTOMATIQUE À DEUX ZONES *SIEGE CONDUCTEUR À RÉGLAGE ÉLECTRIQUE *SIEGE AVANT CHAUFFANT</p> <p> À VOIR ABSOLUMENT **AVAILABLE IN ENGLISH AND SPANISH**La force KIA VAL-BÉLAIR a LE véhicule quil vous faut! Numéro 1 au pays</p> <a href=https://www.kiavalbelair.com/occasion/GMC-Terrain-2021-id11263389.html>https://www.kiavalbelair.com/occasion/GMC-Terrain-2021-id11263389.html</a>

2021 GMC Terrain

125,250 KM

Details Description Features

$24,527

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 GMC Terrain

SLE *AWD *CRUISE *CAMERA *BIZONE *SIEGE CHAUFFANT

Watch This Vehicle

2021 GMC Terrain

SLE *AWD *CRUISE *CAMERA *BIZONE *SIEGE CHAUFFANT

Location

Kia Val-Bélair

1920, rue L'Interlude, Québec, QC G3K 0R6

1-581-705-9117

  1. 11694976
  2. 11694976
  3. 11694976
  4. 11694976
  5. 11694976
  6. 11694976
  7. 11694976
  8. 11694976
  9. 11694976
  10. 11694976
  11. 11694976
  12. 11694976
  13. 11694976
  14. 11694976
  15. 11694976
  16. 11694976
  17. 11694976
  18. 11694976
  19. 11694976
  20. 11694976
  21. 11694976
  22. 11694976
  23. 11694976
  24. 11694976
  25. 11694976
Contact Seller

$24,527

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
125,250KM
VIN 3GKALTEV1ML329465

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gris
  • Interior Colour Noir
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # B3180
  • Mileage 125,250 KM

Vehicle Description

*** JAMAIS ACCIDENTÉ *** *UN SEUL PROPRIÉTAIRE *ÉCRAN TACTILE *CAMERA DE RECUL *DÉMARRAGE À BOUTON POUSSOIR *COMMANDES AUDIO AU VOLANT *BLUETOOTH *RÉGULATEUR DE VITESSE *AVERTISSEMENT DE SORTIE DE VOIE *CLIMATISATION AUTOMATIQUE À DEUX ZONES *SIEGE CONDUCTEUR À RÉGLAGE ÉLECTRIQUE *SIEGE AVANT CHAUFFANT


À VOIR ABSOLUMENT **AVAILABLE IN ENGLISH AND SPANISH**La force KIA VAL-BÉLAIR a LE véhicule qu'il vous faut! Numéro 1 au pays


https://www.kiavalbelair.com/occasion/GMC-Terrain-2021-id11263389.html

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
Hatchback
Mitsubishi
Mini
LEXUS
Toyota
Buick
Dodge
Jeep
Ford
Chevrolet
GMC
Cadillac
Honda
Kia
Hyundai
Subaru
Suzuki
Audi
BMW
Chrysler
Fiat
Infiniti
Nissan
Mazda
Mercedes-Benz
Ram
Volkswagen
Tres Propre
7 Passagers
HYBRIDE
la force KIA VAL-BÉLAIR vous offre plusieurs modes de financement
traditionnel
2ième et 3ième chance au crédit
redressement de crédit. Nous avons une vaste gamme de véhicules vus
compactes
sous-compactes
berline de luxe
fourgonette
mini-vus
quatres roues motrices
hybride branchable
électrique. Situé en plein coeur de la Capitale Nationale à 10 minutes de Charlesbourg
lévis
rive sud
st-Nicolas
Beauport
St-Émile
L'ancienne-Lorette
cap-santé
Ste-Foy
Limoilou
Lac-Beauport
Neufchatel
Loretteville
CapRouge.Acura
Volvo.**INSPECTÉ ET GARANTI**

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kia Val-Bélair

Used 2021 GMC Terrain SLE *AWD *CRUISE *CAMERA *BIZONE *SIEGE CHAUFFANT for sale in Québec, QC
2021 GMC Terrain SLE *AWD *CRUISE *CAMERA *BIZONE *SIEGE CHAUFFANT 125,250 KM $24,527 + tax & lic
Used 2020 MINI Cooper Countryman COOPER ALL4 *TOIT *CUIR *CAMERA *BOUTON POUSSOIR for sale in Québec, QC
2020 MINI Cooper Countryman COOPER ALL4 *TOIT *CUIR *CAMERA *BOUTON POUSSOIR 75,500 KM $26,617 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Toyota RAV4 LE *A/C *CRUISE *CAMERA *BLUETOOTH *SIEGE CHAUFF. for sale in Québec, QC
2017 Toyota RAV4 LE *A/C *CRUISE *CAMERA *BLUETOOTH *SIEGE CHAUFF. 76,000 KM $19,827 + tax & lic

Email Kia Val-Bélair

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kia Val-Bélair

Kia Val-Bélair

1920, rue L'Interlude, Québec, QC G3K 0R6

Call Dealer

1-581-705-XXXX

(click to show)

1-581-705-9117

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$24,527

+ taxes & licensing

Kia Val-Bélair

1-581-705-9117

Contact Seller
2021 GMC Terrain