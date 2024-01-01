$24,527+ tax & licensing
2021 GMC Terrain
SLE *AWD *CRUISE *CAMERA *BIZONE *SIEGE CHAUFFANT
Location
Kia Val-Bélair
1920, rue L'Interlude, Québec, QC G3K 0R6
1-581-705-9117
$24,527
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gris
- Interior Colour Noir
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # B3180
- Mileage 125,250 KM
Vehicle Description
*** JAMAIS ACCIDENTÉ *** *UN SEUL PROPRIÉTAIRE *ÉCRAN TACTILE *CAMERA DE RECUL *DÉMARRAGE À BOUTON POUSSOIR *COMMANDES AUDIO AU VOLANT *BLUETOOTH *RÉGULATEUR DE VITESSE *AVERTISSEMENT DE SORTIE DE VOIE *CLIMATISATION AUTOMATIQUE À DEUX ZONES *SIEGE CONDUCTEUR À RÉGLAGE ÉLECTRIQUE *SIEGE AVANT CHAUFFANT
À VOIR ABSOLUMENT **AVAILABLE IN ENGLISH AND SPANISH**La force KIA VAL-BÉLAIR a LE véhicule qu'il vous faut! Numéro 1 au pays
+ taxes & licensing
