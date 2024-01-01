Menu
A/C**POSSIBILITE DE PROLONGER LA GARANTIE La force KIA QUEBEC a LE véhicule quil vous faut! Numéro 1 au pays

2021 Honda Civic

91,364 KM

$20,998

+ tax & licensing
2021 Honda Civic

LX * CVT* CARPLAY* CAMERA* SIEGES CHAUFFANTS*

11994783

2021 Honda Civic

LX * CVT* CARPLAY* CAMERA* SIEGES CHAUFFANTS*

Kia Québec

855 Rue du Marais, Québec, QC G1M 3R7

1-844-579-0149

$20,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
91,364KM
VIN 2HGFC2F53MH014364

  • Exterior Colour Noir
  • Interior Colour Gris foncé
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # B6407
  • Mileage 91,364 KM

Vehicle Description

A/C**POSSIBILITE DE PROLONGER LA GARANTIE La force KIA QUEBEC a LE véhicule qu'il vous faut! Numéro 1 au pays


https://www.kiaquebec.com/occasion/Honda-Civic-2021-id11631012.html

Cruise Control
Apple CarPlay

Bluetooth
Android Auto

Commandes audio au volant
Phares automatiques
Vitres électriques
Caméra de recul
Miroirs électriques
Sièges chauffants
Climatisation automatique
**UN SEUL PROPRIETAIRE**MAGS

Kia Québec

Kia Québec

855 Rue du Marais, Québec, QC G1M 3R7

1-844-579-XXXX

1-844-579-0149

$20,998

+ taxes & licensing

Kia Québec

1-844-579-0149

2021 Honda Civic