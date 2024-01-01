$19,589+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2021 Kia Forte
EX+ * TOIT* ANGLES MORTS* SIEGES CHAUFFANTS*
2021 Kia Forte
EX+ * TOIT* ANGLES MORTS* SIEGES CHAUFFANTS*
Location
Kia Québec
855 Rue du Marais, Québec, QC G1M 3R7
1-844-579-0149
$19,589
+ taxes & licensing
Used
96,262KM
VIN 3KPF54AD7ME334818
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Radiant Red (R4R)
- Interior Colour Noir
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # D6008
- Mileage 96,262 KM
Vehicle Description
A/C *GARANTI 2026/05/21 OU 100 000 KM**POSSIBILITÉ DE PROLONGER LA GARANTIE La force KIA QUÉBEC a LE véhicule qu'il vous faut! Numéro 1 au pays
https://www.kiaquebec.com/occasion/Kia-Forte-2021-id11459381.html
Vehicle Features
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Kia Québec
855 Rue du Marais, Québec, QC G1M 3R7
2021 Kia Forte