$18,617+ tax & licensing
2021 Kia Rio5
LX+ *A/C *CRUISE *CAMERA *BLUETOOTH *SIEGE CHAUFF.
2021 Kia Rio5
LX+ *A/C *CRUISE *CAMERA *BLUETOOTH *SIEGE CHAUFF.
Location
Kia Val-Bélair
1920, rue L'Interlude, Québec, QC G3K 0R6
1-581-705-9117
$18,617
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blanc
- Interior Colour Noir
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # D3008
- Mileage 87,724 KM
Vehicle Description
*** VÉHICULE TRÈS PROPRE ***
*UN SEUL PROPRIÉTAIRE *BAS KILOMÉTRAGE *ÉCRAN TACTILE *APPLE CARPLAY *ANDROID AUTO *CAMERA DE RECUL *COMMANDES AUDIO AU VOLANT *BLUETOOTH *RÉGULATEUR DE VITESSE *CLIMATISATION *SIEGE AVANT CHAUFFANT
À VOIR ABSOLUMENT **AVAILABLE IN ENGLISH AND SPANISH**La force KIA VAL-BÉLAIR a LE véhicule qu'il vous faut! Numéro 1 au pays
https://www.kiavalbelair.com/occasion/Kia-Rio5-2021-id11530716.html
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Kia Val-Bélair
Email Kia Val-Bélair
Kia Val-Bélair
Call Dealer
1-581-705-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
1-581-705-9117