A/C**GARANTI JUSQUEN AVRIL 2025 OU 100000 KILOMETRES**POSSIBILITE DE PROLONGER LA GARANTIE La force KIA QUEBEC a LE vhicule quil vous faut! Numero 1 au pays

2021 Kia Seltos

86,409 KM

Details

$23,114

+ tax & licensing
2021 Kia Seltos

EX * AWD* TOIT* CUIR* ANGLES MORTS* CARPLAY*

2021 Kia Seltos

EX * AWD* TOIT* CUIR* ANGLES MORTS* CARPLAY*

Location

Kia Québec

855 Rue du Marais, Québec, QC G1M 3R7

1-844-579-0149

$23,114

+ taxes & licensing

Used
86,409KM
VIN KNDEUCAA9M7052162

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bleu
  • Interior Colour Noir
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # R8187B
  • Mileage 86,409 KM

Vehicle Description

A/C**GARANTI JUSQU'EN AVRIL 2025 OU 100000 KILOMETRES**POSSIBILITE DE PROLONGER LA GARANTIE La force KIA QUEBEC a LE vhicule qu'il vous faut! Numero 1 au pays


https://www.kiaquebec.com/occasion/Kia-Seltos-2021-id11512729.html

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Apple CarPlay

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Android Auto

Additional Features

AWD
Hatchback
Phares antibrouillards
Toit ouvrant
Commandes audio au volant
Miroirs chauffants
Phares automatiques
Vitres électriques
Caméra de recul
Clé intelligente
Miroirs électriques
Sièges chauffants
Volant chauffant
Sièges en cuir
Climatisation automatique
Kia Québec

Kia Québec

855 Rue du Marais, Québec, QC G1M 3R7

1-844-579-XXXX

1-844-579-0149

$23,114

+ taxes & licensing

Kia Québec

1-844-579-0149

2021 Kia Seltos