2021 Kia Seltos
LX *AWD *CRUISE *CARPLAY *BLUETOOTH *CAMÉRA *A/C
Kia Val-Bélair
1920, rue L'Interlude, Québec, QC G3K 0R6
1-581-705-9117
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gris
- Interior Colour Noir
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # B3380
- Mileage 69,234 KM
Vehicle Description
** JAMAIS ACCIDENTÉ ** UN SEUL PROPRIÉTAIRE ** BAS KILOMÉTRAGE ** INSPECTÉ EN 135 POINTS ** *LX *AWD *2.0L *146 HP *VITRES TEINTÉES *SIÈGES CHAUFFANTS *CAMÉRA DE RECUL *APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO *AVERTISSEURS D'ANGLES MORTS *RÉGULATEUR DE VITESSE *BLUETOOTH *A/C *COMMANDES AUDIO AU VOLANT *RÉTROVISEURS ÉLECTRIQUES ET CHAUFFANTS *PHARES ANTIBROUILLARD *PHARES AUTOMATIQUES *SYTÈME DE FREINAGE ABS ** PROLONGATION DE GARANTIE DISPONIBLE SELON VOS BESOIN ** AVAILABLE IN ENGLISH AND SPANISH ** La force KIA VAL-BÉLAIR a LE véhicule qu'il vous faut! Numéro 1 au pays
