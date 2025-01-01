Menu
2021 Kia Sorento

73,219 KM

$31,598

+ tax & licensing
2021 Kia Sorento

SX *AWD *CUIR *TOIT *GPS *CARPLAY *BLUETOOTH

2021 Kia Sorento

SX *AWD *CUIR *TOIT *GPS *CARPLAY *BLUETOOTH

Kia Québec

855 Rue du Marais, Québec, QC G1M 3R7

1-844-579-0149

$31,598

+ taxes & licensing

Used
73,219KM
VIN 5XYRKDLF1MG024803

  • Exterior Colour Noir
  • Interior Colour Bourgogne
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # B6499
  • Mileage 73,219 KM

**JAMAIS ACCIDENTÉ** BAS KILOMÉTRAGE *SX *4CYL 2.5L *281 HP *6 PASSAGERS *CAPACITÉ DE REMORQUAGE 3 500 LBS *SIÈGES EN CUIR *TOIT OUVRANT *SYSTÈME DE NAVIGATION *CHARGEUR SANS FIL *SYSTÈME AUDIO BOSE


CLÉ INTELLIGENTE *GARANTIE 2026-02-27 OU 100 000 KM **AVAILABLE IN ENGLISH AND SPANISH** À VOIR ABSOLUMENT** KIA QUÉBEC LA FORCE KIA À QUÉBEC ** VÉHICULE CERTIFIÉ ET GARANTI ** INSPECTÉ EN 135 POINTS ** PROLONGATION DE GARANTIE DISPONIBLE SELON VOS BESOIN ** Kia Québec


Cap-santé Donnacona. Les meilleurs prix sur les véhicules doccasions. Reprise de votre voiture actuel : Berline


vos entretiens. Site internet : www.kiaquebec.com
*Des restrictions peuvent s'appliquer. Tous les détails disponibles en succursales
**POUR PLUS D'INFORMATIONS: mchabot@forcekia.com


https://www.kiaquebec.com/occasion/Kia-Sorento-2021-id11818022.html

Comfort

A/C

AWD
Kia Québec

Kia Québec

855 Rue du Marais, Québec, QC G1M 3R7

1-844-579-0149

$31,598

+ taxes & licensing

Kia Québec

1-844-579-0149

2021 Kia Sorento