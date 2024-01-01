Menu
<p> A/C**GARANTI JUSQUEN AVRIL 2026 OU 100000 KILOMETRES** POSSIBILIT DE PROLONGER LA GARANTIELa force KIA QUBEC a LE vhicule quil vous faut! Numro 1 au pays</p> <a href=https://www.kiaquebec.com/occasion/Kia-Sportage-2021-id11484028.html>https://www.kiaquebec.com/occasion/Kia-Sportage-2021-id11484028.html</a>

2021 Kia Sportage

50,042 KM

$26,114

+ tax & licensing
2021 Kia Sportage

EX S* AWD* TOIT PANO* BOUTON POUSSOIR* CARPLAY*

2021 Kia Sportage

EX S* AWD* TOIT PANO* BOUTON POUSSOIR* CARPLAY*

Location

Kia Québec

855 Rue du Marais, Québec, QC G1M 3R7

1-844-579-0149

$26,114

+ taxes & licensing

Used
50,042KM
VIN KNDPNCAC6M7880600

  • Exterior Colour Noir
  • Interior Colour Gris foncé
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # B6307A
  • Mileage 50,042 KM

Vehicle Description

A/C**GARANTI JUSQU'EN AVRIL 2026 OU 100000 KILOMETRES** POSSIBILIT DE PROLONGER LA GARANTIELa force KIA QUBEC a LE vhicule qu'il vous faut! Numro 1 au pays


https://www.kiaquebec.com/occasion/Kia-Sportage-2021-id11484028.html

Cruise Control
Apple CarPlay

Bluetooth
Android Auto

Kia Québec

Kia Québec

855 Rue du Marais, Québec, QC G1M 3R7

$26,114

+ taxes & licensing

Kia Québec

1-844-579-0149

2021 Kia Sportage