$26,114+ tax & licensing
2021 Kia Sportage
EX S* AWD* TOIT PANO* BOUTON POUSSOIR* CARPLAY*
Location
Kia Québec
855 Rue du Marais, Québec, QC G1M 3R7
1-844-579-0149
Used
50,042KM
VIN KNDPNCAC6M7880600
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Noir
- Interior Colour Gris foncé
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 5-door
- Stock # B6307A
- Mileage 50,042 KM
Vehicle Description
A/C**GARANTI JUSQU'EN AVRIL 2026 OU 100000 KILOMETRES** POSSIBILIT DE PROLONGER LA GARANTIELa force KIA QUBEC a LE vhicule qu'il vous faut! Numro 1 au pays
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Apple CarPlay
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Additional Features
AWD
Hatchback
Phares antibrouillards
Commandes audio au volant
Miroirs chauffants
Phares automatiques
Vitres électriques
Caméra de recul
Clé intelligente
Miroirs électriques
Volant chauffant
TOIT OUVRANT PANORAMIQUE
SIEGES CHAUFFANT
Email Kia Québec
