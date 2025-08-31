Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>**JAMAIS ACCIDENTÉ** BAS KILOMÉTRAGE *EX PREMIUM S *2.5L *181 HP *CAPACITÉ DE REMORQUGE 2 000 LBS *SIÈGES EN CUIR *HAYON ÉLECTRIQUE *TOIT PANORAMIQUE *SIÈGES CHAUFFANTS *SIÈGES ÉLECTRIQUES *VOLANT CHAUFFANT</p> <p> CLÉ INTELLIGENTE *GARANTIE 2025-08-31 OU 100 000 KM **AVAILABLE IN ENGLISH AND SPANISH** À VOIR ABSOLUMENT** KIA QUÉBEC LA FORCE KIA À QUÉBEC ** VÉHICULE CERTIFIÉ ET GARANTI ** INSPECTÉ EN 135 POINTS ** PROLONGATION DE GARANTIE DISPONIBLE SELON VOS BESOIN ** Kia Québec</p> <p> Cap-santé Donnacona. Les meilleurs prix sur les véhicules doccasions. Reprise de votre voiture actuel : Berline </p> <p> vos entretiens. Site internet : www.kiaquebec.com *Des restrictions peuvent sappliquer. Tous les détails disponibles en succursales **POUR PLUS DINFORMATIONS: mchabot@forcekia.com</p> <a href=https://www.kiaquebec.com/occasion/Kia-Sportage-2021-id11679334.html>https://www.kiaquebec.com/occasion/Kia-Sportage-2021-id11679334.html</a>

2021 Kia Sportage

99,905 KM

Details Description Features

$22,114

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Kia Sportage

EX Premium S *CAMÉRA *CUIR *CARPLAY *TOIT *BIZONE

Watch This Vehicle
12039139

2021 Kia Sportage

EX Premium S *CAMÉRA *CUIR *CARPLAY *TOIT *BIZONE

Location

Kia Québec

855 Rue du Marais, Québec, QC G1M 3R7

1-844-579-0149

  1. 12039139
  2. 12039139
  3. 12039139
  4. 12039139
  5. 12039139
  6. 12039139
  7. 12039139
  8. 12039139
  9. 12039139
  10. 12039139
  11. 12039139
  12. 12039139
  13. 12039139
  14. 12039139
  15. 12039139
  16. 12039139
  17. 12039139
  18. 12039139
  19. 12039139
  20. 12039139
  21. 12039139
  22. 12039139
  23. 12039139
  24. 12039139
  25. 12039139
  26. 12039139
  27. 12039139
  28. 12039139
Contact Seller

$22,114

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
99,905KM
VIN KNDPNCAC9M7855500

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bronze
  • Interior Colour Noir
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 1502-B6438
  • Mileage 99,905 KM

Vehicle Description

**JAMAIS ACCIDENTÉ** BAS KILOMÉTRAGE *EX PREMIUM S *2.5L *181 HP *CAPACITÉ DE REMORQUGE 2 000 LBS *SIÈGES EN CUIR *HAYON ÉLECTRIQUE *TOIT PANORAMIQUE *SIÈGES CHAUFFANTS *SIÈGES ÉLECTRIQUES *VOLANT CHAUFFANT


CLÉ INTELLIGENTE *GARANTIE 2025-08-31 OU 100 000 KM **AVAILABLE IN ENGLISH AND SPANISH** À VOIR ABSOLUMENT** KIA QUÉBEC LA FORCE KIA À QUÉBEC ** VÉHICULE CERTIFIÉ ET GARANTI ** INSPECTÉ EN 135 POINTS ** PROLONGATION DE GARANTIE DISPONIBLE SELON VOS BESOIN ** Kia Québec


Cap-santé Donnacona. Les meilleurs prix sur les véhicules doccasions. Reprise de votre voiture actuel : Berline


vos entretiens. Site internet : www.kiaquebec.com
*Des restrictions peuvent s'appliquer. Tous les détails disponibles en succursales
**POUR PLUS D'INFORMATIONS: mchabot@forcekia.com


https://www.kiaquebec.com/occasion/Kia-Sportage-2021-id11679334.html

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

AWD
Mitsubishi
FWD
Régulateur de vitesse
Caméra de recul
LEXUS
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Toyota
Buick
compact
Jeep
Ford
Chevrolet
Cadillac
Honda
Subaru
Audi
BMW
Chrysler
Nissan
Porsche
Mazda
Ram
Volkswagen
Soul
Sportage
Sorento
Forte
Genesis
berline de luxe
fourgonette
lévis
Neufchatel
Optima
Cadenza
K900
Lebourgneuf
Val-Bélair
ÉCRAN TACTILE
BOUTON POUSSOIR
votre concession KIA à Québec à proximité de
Beauport Charlesbourg
Les Saules
Duberger
Boischatel
Ste-Anne-de-Beaupré
Ange-Gardien
vus
vus compact
sous compact
hatchbacktel que; Hyundai
Mercedes
Acura
infinity
Lincoln et plus encore .Votre satisfaction est capitale pour nous. 1ère chance
2e chances 3e chances
redressement du crédit et un service de qualité sur les autos neuves Rio
Sedona et la gamme Kia. À votre service pour vos réparations
CHARGEUR SANS FILS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kia Québec

Used 2021 Mazda MAZDA3 Sport GT AWD *TURBO *CARPLAY *CAMERA *CUIR *TOIT *250HP for sale in Québec, QC
2021 Mazda MAZDA3 Sport GT AWD *TURBO *CARPLAY *CAMERA *CUIR *TOIT *250HP 15,220 KM $26,114 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Kia Soul EX+ *CARPLAY *CAMERA * CRUISE *A/C *ÉCRAN TACTILE for sale in Québec, QC
2018 Kia Soul EX+ *CARPLAY *CAMERA * CRUISE *A/C *ÉCRAN TACTILE 55,300 KM $17,089 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Kia Forte EX *APPLE CAR PLAY/ANDROID AUTO *CAMÉRA *CRUISE for sale in Québec, QC
2020 Kia Forte EX *APPLE CAR PLAY/ANDROID AUTO *CAMÉRA *CRUISE 39,715 KM $18,614 + tax & lic

Email Kia Québec

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kia Québec

Kia Québec

855 Rue du Marais, Québec, QC G1M 3R7

Call Dealer

1-844-579-XXXX

(click to show)

1-844-579-0149

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$22,114

+ taxes & licensing

Kia Québec

1-844-579-0149

Contact Seller
2021 Kia Sportage