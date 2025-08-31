$22,114+ tax & licensing
2021 Kia Sportage
EX Premium S *CAMÉRA *CUIR *CARPLAY *TOIT *BIZONE
Location
Kia Québec
855 Rue du Marais, Québec, QC G1M 3R7
1-844-579-0149
$22,114
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bronze
- Interior Colour Noir
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 5-door
- Stock # 1502-B6438
- Mileage 99,905 KM
Vehicle Description
**JAMAIS ACCIDENTÉ** BAS KILOMÉTRAGE *EX PREMIUM S *2.5L *181 HP *CAPACITÉ DE REMORQUGE 2 000 LBS *SIÈGES EN CUIR *HAYON ÉLECTRIQUE *TOIT PANORAMIQUE *SIÈGES CHAUFFANTS *SIÈGES ÉLECTRIQUES *VOLANT CHAUFFANT
CLÉ INTELLIGENTE *GARANTIE 2025-08-31 OU 100 000 KM **AVAILABLE IN ENGLISH AND SPANISH** À VOIR ABSOLUMENT** KIA QUÉBEC LA FORCE KIA À QUÉBEC ** VÉHICULE CERTIFIÉ ET GARANTI ** INSPECTÉ EN 135 POINTS ** PROLONGATION DE GARANTIE DISPONIBLE SELON VOS BESOIN ** Kia Québec
Cap-santé Donnacona. Les meilleurs prix sur les véhicules doccasions. Reprise de votre voiture actuel : Berline
vos entretiens. Site internet : www.kiaquebec.com
*Des restrictions peuvent s'appliquer. Tous les détails disponibles en succursales
**POUR PLUS D'INFORMATIONS: mchabot@forcekia.com
https://www.kiaquebec.com/occasion/Kia-Sportage-2021-id11679334.html
