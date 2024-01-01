Menu
À VOIR ABSOLUMENT ** KIA QUÉBEC LA FORCE KIA À QUÉBEC ** VÉHICULE CERTIFIÉ ET GARANTI ** INSPECTÉ EN 135 POINTS ** PROLONGATION DE GARANTIE DISPONIBLE SELON VOS BESOIN ** Kia Québec

Cap-santé Donnacona. Les meilleurs prix sur les véhicules doccasions. Reprise de votre voiture actuel : Berline

vos entretiens. Site internet : www.kiaquebec.com *Des restrictions peuvent sappliquer. Tous les détails disponibles en succursales **POUR PLUS DINFORMATIONS: mchabot@forcekia.com

https://www.kiaquebec.com/occasion/Mazda-CX3-2021-id11589855.html

2021 Mazda CX-3

49,891 KM

$21,589

+ tax & licensing
2021 Mazda CX-3

GS *VOLANT/SIÈGE CHAUFFANT *CARPLAY *CAMÉRA*CRUISE

11960934

2021 Mazda CX-3

GS *VOLANT/SIÈGE CHAUFFANT *CARPLAY *CAMÉRA*CRUISE

Kia Québec

855 Rue du Marais, Québec, QC G1M 3R7

1-844-579-0149

$21,589

+ taxes & licensing

Used
49,891KM
VIN JM1DKDC76M1506010

  • Exterior Colour Snowflake White Pearl (25D)
  • Interior Colour Noir
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # S6169B
  • Mileage 49,891 KM

À VOIR ABSOLUMENT
** KIA QUÉBEC LA FORCE KIA À QUÉBEC ** VÉHICULE CERTIFIÉ ET GARANTI ** INSPECTÉ EN 135 POINTS ** PROLONGATION DE GARANTIE DISPONIBLE SELON VOS BESOIN ** Kia Québec


Cap-santé Donnacona. Les meilleurs prix sur les véhicules doccasions. Reprise de votre voiture actuel : Berline


vos entretiens. Site internet : www.kiaquebec.com
*Des restrictions peuvent s'appliquer. Tous les détails disponibles en succursales
**POUR PLUS D'INFORMATIONS: mchabot@forcekia.com


https://www.kiaquebec.com/occasion/Mazda-CX3-2021-id11589855.html

A/C

Kia Québec

Kia Québec

855 Rue du Marais, Québec, QC G1M 3R7

1-844-579-XXXX

1-844-579-0149

$21,589

+ taxes & licensing

Kia Québec

1-844-579-0149

2021 Mazda CX-3