2021 Nissan Rogue

Location
Kia Val-Bélair
1920, rue L'Interlude, Québec, QC G3K 0R6
1-581-705-9117
$24,617
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Noir
- Interior Colour Noir
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 2191-B3359
- Mileage 75,000 KM
Vehicle Description
** JAMAIS ACCIDENTE ** UN SEUL PROPRIÉTAIRE ** SV* VITRES ELECTRIQUES* MIROIRS ELECTRIQUES* TOIT OUVRANT ELECTRIQUE* BLUETOOTH* CAMERA DE RECUL* CLIMATISATION A DEUX ZONES* VOLANT CHAUFFANT* SIEGES CHAUFFANTS* COMMANDES AUDIO AU VOLANT* CRUISE* A/C* *TRÈS PROPRE *À VOIR ABSOLUMENT ** VÉHICULE CERTIFIÉ ET GARANTI ** INSPECTÉ EN 135 POINTS ** PROLONGATION DE GARANTIE DISPONIBLE SELON VOS BESOIN **AVAILABLE IN ENGLISH AND SPANISH**La force KIA VAL-BÉLAIR a LE véhicule qu'il vous faut! Numéro 1 au pays
https://www.kiavalbelair.com/occasion/Nissan-Rogue-2021-id11760979.html
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
1-581-705-9117