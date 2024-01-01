Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>**JAMAIS ACCIDENTÉ** **UN SEUL PROPRIÉTAIRE** *VUS HYBRIDE RECHARGEABLE *PHEV *ÉCRAN TACTILE *CAMERA DE RECUL *DÉMARRAGE À BOUTON POUSSOIR *COMMANDES AUDIO AU VOLANT *BLUETOOTH *RÉGULATEUR DE VITESSE *AVERTISSEMENT DE SORTIE DE VOIE *AVERTISSEMENT DES ANGLES MORT *CLIMATISATION AUTOMATIQUE À DEUX ZONES *SIÈGE AVANT CHAUFFANT</p> <p> À VOIR ABSOLUMENT **AVAILABLE IN ENGLISH AND SPANISH**La force KIA VAL-BÉLAIR a LE véhicule quil vous faut! Numéro 1 au pays</p> <a href=https://www.kiavalbelair.com/occasion/Toyota-RAV4_Prime-2021-id11621452.html>https://www.kiavalbelair.com/occasion/Toyota-RAV4_Prime-2021-id11621452.html</a>

2021 Toyota RAV4

97,500 KM

Details Description Features

$40,517

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Toyota RAV4

Prime SE*AWD *CRUISE *CAMERA *BLUETOOTH *SIEGE CHAUFFANT

Watch This Vehicle
11987652

2021 Toyota RAV4

Prime SE*AWD *CRUISE *CAMERA *BLUETOOTH *SIEGE CHAUFFANT

Location

Kia Val-Bélair

1920, rue L'Interlude, Québec, QC G3K 0R6

1-581-705-9117

  1. 11987652
  2. 11987652
  3. 11987652
  4. 11987652
  5. 11987652
  6. 11987652
  7. 11987652
  8. 11987652
  9. 11987652
  10. 11987652
  11. 11987652
  12. 11987652
  13. 11987652
  14. 11987652
  15. 11987652
  16. 11987652
  17. 11987652
  18. 11987652
  19. 11987652
  20. 11987652
  21. 11987652
  22. 11987652
  23. 11987652
  24. 11987652
  25. 11987652
  26. 11987652
  27. 11987652
  28. 11987652
  29. 11987652
  30. 11987652
Contact Seller

$40,517

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
97,500KM
VIN JTMGB3FV3MD024076

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Argent
  • Interior Colour Noir
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 97,500 KM

Vehicle Description

**JAMAIS ACCIDENTÉ** **UN SEUL PROPRIÉTAIRE** *VUS HYBRIDE RECHARGEABLE *PHEV *ÉCRAN TACTILE *CAMERA DE RECUL *DÉMARRAGE À BOUTON POUSSOIR *COMMANDES AUDIO AU VOLANT *BLUETOOTH *RÉGULATEUR DE VITESSE *AVERTISSEMENT DE SORTIE DE VOIE *AVERTISSEMENT DES ANGLES MORT *CLIMATISATION AUTOMATIQUE À DEUX ZONES *SIÈGE AVANT CHAUFFANT


À VOIR ABSOLUMENT **AVAILABLE IN ENGLISH AND SPANISH**La force KIA VAL-BÉLAIR a LE véhicule qu'il vous faut! Numéro 1 au pays


https://www.kiavalbelair.com/occasion/Toyota-RAV4_Prime-2021-id11621452.html

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
Hatchback
Mitsubishi
Mini
LEXUS
Toyota
Buick
Dodge
Jeep
Ford
Chevrolet
GMC
Cadillac
Honda
Kia
Hyundai
Subaru
Suzuki
Audi
BMW
Chrysler
Fiat
Infiniti
Nissan
Mazda
Mercedes-Benz
Ram
Volkswagen
7 Passagers
HYBRIDE
la force KIA VAL-BÉLAIR vous offre plusieurs modes de financement
traditionnel
2ième et 3ième chance au crédit
redressement de crédit. Nous avons une vaste gamme de véhicules vus
compactes
sous-compactes
berline de luxe
fourgonette
mini-vus
quatres roues motrices
hybride branchable
électrique. Situé en plein coeur de la Capitale Nationale à 10 minutes de Charlesbourg
lévis
rive sud
st-Nicolas
Beauport
St-Émile
L'ancienne-Lorette
cap-santé
Ste-Foy
Limoilou
Lac-Beauport
Neufchatel
Loretteville
CapRouge.Acura
Volvo.**INSPECTÉ ET GARANTI**

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kia Val-Bélair

Used 2023 Mazda MAZDA3 Sport GT *TURBO *AWD *250 HP *CUIR *GPS *TOIT *CAMÉRA for sale in Québec, QC
2023 Mazda MAZDA3 Sport GT *TURBO *AWD *250 HP *CUIR *GPS *TOIT *CAMÉRA 12,800 KM $32,517 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime SE*AWD *CRUISE *CAMERA *BLUETOOTH *SIEGE CHAUFFANT for sale in Québec, QC
2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime SE*AWD *CRUISE *CAMERA *BLUETOOTH *SIEGE CHAUFFANT 97,500 KM $40,517 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Nissan Qashqai SV * AWD * CRUISE * CAMÉRA * TOIT PANO * BI-ZONE for sale in Québec, QC
2022 Nissan Qashqai SV * AWD * CRUISE * CAMÉRA * TOIT PANO * BI-ZONE 27,524 KM $26,117 + tax & lic

Email Kia Val-Bélair

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kia Val-Bélair

Kia Val-Bélair

1920, rue L'Interlude, Québec, QC G3K 0R6

Call Dealer

1-581-705-XXXX

(click to show)

1-581-705-9117

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$40,517

+ taxes & licensing

Kia Val-Bélair

1-581-705-9117

Contact Seller
2021 Toyota RAV4