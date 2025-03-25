$31,614+ tax & licensing
2021 Volvo XC40
T5 MOMENTUM AWD *GPS *CUIR *TOIT *CAMÉRA *CRUISE
Location
Kia Québec
855 Rue du Marais, Québec, QC G1M 3R7
1-844-579-0149
$31,614
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Noir
- Interior Colour Noir
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 5-door
- Stock # H6122
- Mileage 42,877 KM
Vehicle Description
**JAMAIS ACCIDENTÉ** *BAS KILOMÉTRAGE *T5 MOMENTUM *AWD *2.0L TURBO *248 HP *CAPACITÉ DE REMORQUAGE 3500 LBS *SYSTEME DE NAVIGATION *TOIT PANORAMIQUE *SIÈGE EN CUIR *BLUETOOTH *RÉGULATEUR DE VITESSE INTELLIGENT
CLÉ INTELLIGENTE *GARANTI 2025/03/25 OU 80 000 KM **AVAILABLE IN ENGLISH AND SPANISH** TRÈS PROPRE
À VOIR ABSOLUMENT** KIA QUÉBEC LA FORCE KIA À QUÉBEC ** VÉHICULE CERTIFIÉ ET GARANTI ** INSPECTÉ EN 135 POINTS ** PROLONGATION DE GARANTIE DISPONIBLE SELON VOS BESOIN ** Kia Québec
Cap-santé Donnacona. Les meilleurs prix sur les véhicules doccasions. Reprise de votre voiture actuel : Berline
vos entretiens. Site internet : www.kiaquebec.com
*Des restrictions peuvent s'appliquer. Tous les détails disponibles en succursales
**POUR PLUS D'INFORMATIONS: mchabot@forcekia.com
https://www.kiaquebec.com/occasion/Volvo-XC40-2021-id11572274.html
Vehicle Features
1-844-579-0149