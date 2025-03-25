Menu
date 2025-03-25

2021 Volvo XC40
T5 MOMENTUM AWD *GPS *CUIR *TOIT *CAMÉRA *CRUISE

**JAMAIS ACCIDENTÉ** *BAS KILOMÉTRAGE *T5 MOMENTUM *AWD *2.0L TURBO *248 HP *CAPACITÉ DE REMORQUAGE 3500 LBS *SYSTEME DE NAVIGATION *TOIT PANORAMIQUE *SIÈGE EN CUIR *BLUETOOTH *RÉGULATEUR DE VITESSE INTELLIGENT

CLÉ INTELLIGENTE *GARANTI 2025/03/25 OU 80 000 KM **AVAILABLE IN ENGLISH AND SPANISH** TRÈS PROPRE

À VOIR ABSOLUMENT** KIA QUÉBEC LA FORCE KIA À QUÉBEC ** VÉHICULE CERTIFIÉ ET GARANTI ** INSPECTÉ EN 135 POINTS ** PROLONGATION DE GARANTIE DISPONIBLE SELON VOS BESOIN

*Des restrictions peuvent s'appliquer. Tous les détails disponibles en succursales
**POUR PLUS D'INFORMATIONS: mchabot@forcekia.com
https://www.kiaquebec.com/occasion/Volvo-XC40-2021-id11572274.html

2021 Volvo XC40

42,877 KM

$31,614

+ tax & licensing
2021 Volvo XC40

T5 MOMENTUM AWD *GPS *CUIR *TOIT *CAMÉRA *CRUISE

11945577

2021 Volvo XC40

T5 MOMENTUM AWD *GPS *CUIR *TOIT *CAMÉRA *CRUISE

Kia Québec

855 Rue du Marais, Québec, QC G1M 3R7

1-844-579-0149

$31,614

+ taxes & licensing

Used
42,877KM
VIN YV4162UK4M2540064

  • Exterior Colour Noir
  • Interior Colour Noir
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # H6122
  • Mileage 42,877 KM

**JAMAIS ACCIDENTÉ** *BAS KILOMÉTRAGE *T5 MOMENTUM *AWD *2.0L TURBO *248 HP *CAPACITÉ DE REMORQUAGE 3500 LBS *SYSTEME DE NAVIGATION *TOIT PANORAMIQUE *SIÈGE EN CUIR *BLUETOOTH *RÉGULATEUR DE VITESSE INTELLIGENT


CLÉ INTELLIGENTE *GARANTI 2025/03/25 OU 80 000 KM **AVAILABLE IN ENGLISH AND SPANISH** TRÈS PROPRE


À VOIR ABSOLUMENT** KIA QUÉBEC LA FORCE KIA À QUÉBEC ** VÉHICULE CERTIFIÉ ET GARANTI ** INSPECTÉ EN 135 POINTS ** PROLONGATION DE GARANTIE DISPONIBLE SELON VOS BESOIN ** Kia Québec


Cap-santé Donnacona. Les meilleurs prix sur les véhicules doccasions. Reprise de votre voiture actuel : Berline


vos entretiens. Site internet : www.kiaquebec.com
*Des restrictions peuvent s'appliquer. Tous les détails disponibles en succursales
**POUR PLUS D'INFORMATIONS: mchabot@forcekia.com


https://www.kiaquebec.com/occasion/Volvo-XC40-2021-id11572274.html

A/C

AWD
Caméra de recul
Siège mémoire
Hayon électrique
Volant chauffant
Apple Car Play/Android Auto
Groupe Electrique
SIÈGE ÉLECTRIQUE
Kia Québec

Kia Québec

855 Rue du Marais, Québec, QC G1M 3R7

1-844-579-XXXX

(click to show)

1-844-579-0149

$31,614

+ taxes & licensing

Kia Québec

1-844-579-0149

2021 Volvo XC40