<p> A/C**POSSIBILITE DE PROLONGER LA GARANTIE La force KIA QUEBEC a LE véhicule quil vous faut! Numéro 1 au pays</p> <a href=https://www.kiaquebec.com/occasion/Chevrolet-1500-2022-id11484280.html>https://www.kiaquebec.com/occasion/Chevrolet-1500-2022-id11484280.html</a>

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

17,000 KM

Details Description Features

$36,114

+ tax & licensing
Location

Kia Québec

855 Rue du Marais, Québec, QC G1M 3R7

1-844-579-0149

$36,114

+ taxes & licensing

Used
17,000KM
VIN 3GCNYAEK8NG199784

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Noir
  • Interior Colour Gris foncé
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # B6311
  • Mileage 17,000 KM

Vehicle Description

A/C**POSSIBILITE DE PROLONGER LA GARANTIE La force KIA QUEBEC a LE véhicule qu'il vous faut! Numéro 1 au pays


https://www.kiaquebec.com/occasion/Chevrolet-1500-2022-id11484280.html

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Apple CarPlay

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Android Auto

Additional Features

855 Rue du Marais, Québec, QC G1M 3R7

1-844-579-XXXX

1-844-579-0149

$36,114

+ taxes & licensing

