*** JAMAIS ACCIDENTÉ *** *AVAILABLE IN ENGLISH AND SPANISH *ÉCRAN TACTILE *CAMERA DE RECUL *COMMANDES AUDIO AU VOLANT *BLUETOOTH *PHARES AUTOMATIQUES *SURVEILLANCE DE LA PRESSION DES PNEUS

À VOIR ABSOLUMENT **AVAILABLE IN ENGLISH AND SPANISH**La force KIA VAL-BÉLAIR a LE véhicule quil vous faut! Numéro 1 au pays

2022 Chevrolet Spark

14,000 KM

$15,617

+ tax & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Spark

LS *1 PROPRIO *14 000 KM *CAMERA *BLUETOOTH *

2022 Chevrolet Spark

LS *1 PROPRIO *14 000 KM *CAMERA *BLUETOOTH *

Location

Kia Val-Bélair

1920, rue L'Interlude, Québec, QC G3K 0R6

1-844-278-8752

$15,617

+ taxes & licensing

Used
14,000KM
VIN KL8CA6SA0NC003885

  • Exterior Colour Blanc
  • Interior Colour Noir
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 14,000 KM

*** JAMAIS ACCIDENTÉ *** *AVAILABLE IN ENGLISH AND SPANISH *ÉCRAN TACTILE *CAMERA DE RECUL *COMMANDES AUDIO AU VOLANT *BLUETOOTH *PHARES AUTOMATIQUES *SURVEILLANCE DE LA PRESSION DES PNEUS


À VOIR ABSOLUMENT **AVAILABLE IN ENGLISH AND SPANISH**La force KIA VAL-BÉLAIR a LE véhicule qu'il vous faut! Numéro 1 au pays


https://www.kiavalbelair.com/occasion/Chevrolet-Spark-2022-id10919435.html

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kia Val-Bélair

Kia Val-Bélair

1920, rue L'Interlude, Québec, QC G3K 0R6

1-844-278-XXXX

1-844-278-8752

$15,617

+ taxes & licensing

Kia Val-Bélair

1-844-278-8752

2022 Chevrolet Spark