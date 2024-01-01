Menu
Account
Sign In
<p> A/C**GARANTI JUSQUEN JUILLET 2027 OU 100000 KILOMETRES**POSSIBILITE DE PROLONGER LA GARANTIE La force KIA QUEBEC a LE véhicule quil vous faut! Numéro 1 au pays</p> <a href=https://www.kiaquebec.com/occasion/Kia-Forte5-2022-id11512829.html>https://www.kiaquebec.com/occasion/Kia-Forte5-2022-id11512829.html</a>

2022 Kia Forte5

16,891 KM

Details Description Features

$27,589

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Kia Forte5

GT * TURBO* DCT* TOIT* BIZONE* ANGLES MORTS*

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Kia Forte5

GT * TURBO* DCT* TOIT* BIZONE* ANGLES MORTS*

Location

Kia Québec

855 Rue du Marais, Québec, QC G1M 3R7

1-844-579-0149

  1. 11893568
  2. 11893568
  3. 11893568
  4. 11893568
  5. 11893568
  6. 11893568
  7. 11893568
  8. 11893568
  9. 11893568
  10. 11893568
  11. 11893568
  12. 11893568
  13. 11893568
  14. 11893568
  15. 11893568
  16. 11893568
  17. 11893568
  18. 11893568
Contact Seller

$27,589

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
16,891KM
VIN KNAF45A71N5147765

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bleu
  • Interior Colour Gris foncé
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # B6335
  • Mileage 16,891 KM

Vehicle Description

A/C**GARANTI JUSQU'EN JUILLET 2027 OU 100000 KILOMETRES**POSSIBILITE DE PROLONGER LA GARANTIE La force KIA QUEBEC a LE véhicule qu'il vous faut! Numéro 1 au pays


https://www.kiaquebec.com/occasion/Kia-Forte5-2022-id11512829.html

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

AWD
Hatchback
Mitsubishi
Phares antibrouillards
Toit ouvrant
Commandes audio au volant
Miroirs chauffants
Mini
Phares automatiques
Vitres électriques
Caméra de recul
Clé intelligente
Miroirs électriques
Sièges chauffants
LEXUS
Toyota
Régulateur de vitesse au volant
Buick
Dodge
Jeep
Ford
Chevrolet
GMC
Cadillac
Honda
Kia
Hyundai
Subaru
Suzuki
Audi
BMW
Chrysler
Fiat
Infiniti
Nissan
Mazda
Mercedes-Benz
Ram
Volkswagen
7 Passagers
HYBRIDE
Climatisation à deux zones
traditionnel
2ième et 3ième chance au crédit
redressement de crédit. Nous avons une vaste gamme de véhicules vus
compactes
sous-compactes
berline de luxe
fourgonette
mini-vus
quatres roues motrices
hybride branchable
électrique. Situé en plein coeur de la Capitale Nationale à 10 minutes de Charlesbourg
lévis
rive sud
st-Nicolas
Beauport
St-Émile
L'ancienne-Lorette
cap-santé
Ste-Foy
Limoilou
Lac-Beauport
Neufchatel
Loretteville
Val-Bélair
ÉCRAN TACTILE
BOUTON POUSSOIR
**JAMAIS ACCIDENTE**UN SEUL PROPRIETAIRE**MAGS
PHARES AU DEL
DETECTION DE PRESENCE DANS LES ANGLES MORTS
la force KIA QUEBEC vous offre plusieurs modes de financement
Cap-Rouge.Acura
Volvo.**INSPECTÉ ET GARANTI**POUR PLUS D'INFORMATION CPERRON@FORCEKIA.COM**

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kia Québec

Used 2016 Honda CR-V TOURING AWD *CUIR *TOIT *ÉCRAN TACTILE *CAMÉRA*GPS for sale in Québec, QC
2016 Honda CR-V TOURING AWD *CUIR *TOIT *ÉCRAN TACTILE *CAMÉRA*GPS 77,000 KM $21,114 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Kia Sportage EX S* AWD* TOIT PANO* BOUTON POUSSOIR* CARPLAY* for sale in Québec, QC
2022 Kia Sportage EX S* AWD* TOIT PANO* BOUTON POUSSOIR* CARPLAY* 69,200 KM $26,614 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Honda Fit SPORT *APPLE CAR PLAY/ANDROID AUTO *CAMÉRA *CRUISE for sale in Québec, QC
2018 Honda Fit SPORT *APPLE CAR PLAY/ANDROID AUTO *CAMÉRA *CRUISE 68,000 KM $20,614 + tax & lic

Email Kia Québec

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kia Québec

Kia Québec

855 Rue du Marais, Québec, QC G1M 3R7

Call Dealer

1-844-579-XXXX

(click to show)

1-844-579-0149

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$27,589

+ taxes & licensing

Kia Québec

1-844-579-0149

Contact Seller
2022 Kia Forte5