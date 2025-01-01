$26,817+ tax & licensing
2022 Kia Seltos
SX *TURBO *AWD *CUIR *TOIT *SIÈGES VENTILÉES *A/C
Location
Kia Val-Bélair
1920, rue L'Interlude, Québec, QC G3K 0R6
1-581-705-9117
$26,817
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gris
- Interior Colour Noir
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # j3292
- Mileage 49,119 KM
Vehicle Description
** TRÈS PROPRE ** UN SEUL PROPRIÉTAIRE ** *SX *TURBO *SIEGES EN CUIR * TOIT OUVRANT
* CAMERA DE RECUL* MIROIRS ELECTRIQUES* BOUTON POUSSOIR* APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROIDAUTO
* ECRAN TACTILE* VOLANT CHAUFFANT* SIEGES CHAUFFANTS * COMMANDES AUDIO AU VOLANT
* BLUETOOTH* CRUISE * A/C ** INSPECTÉ EN 135 POINTS ** VÉHICULE CERTIFIÉ ET GARANTI **
** PROLONGATION DE GARANTIE SELON VOS BESOIN ** AVAILABLE IN ENGLISH AND SPANISH ** La force KIA VAL-BÉLAIR a LE véhicule qu'il vous faut! Numéro 1 au pays
https://www.kiavalbelair.com/occasion/Kia-Seltos-2022-id11921879.html
Kia Val-Bélair
