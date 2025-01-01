$46,977+ taxes & licensing
2022 Kia Telluride
NIGHTSKY *AWD *V6 *TOIT *CUIR *CAMERA 360° *5000LBS TOWING
Location
Kia Val-Bélair
1920, rue L'Interlude, Québec, QC G3K 0R6
1-581-705-9117
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Noir
- Interior Colour Noir
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # B3665
- Mileage 62,277 KM
Vehicle Description
** JAMAIS ACCIDENTÉ ** INSPECTÉ EN 135 POINTS ** 7 PLACES ** NIGHTSKY * AWD * V6 * 291HP **
* CAPACITÉ DE REMOQRUAGE DE 5000 LBS, VITRES TEINTÉES, TOIT OUVRANT PANORAMIQUE, GPS
* INTÉRIEUR EN CUIR, SIÈGES CHAUFFANTS ET VENTILÉS À L'AVANT ET L'ARRIÈRE, CARPLAY, A/C
* CLIMATISATION BI-ZONE, CAMÉRA RECUL 360°, AFFICHAGE TÊTE HAUTE, HAYON ÉLECTRIQUE
* DÉMARREUR À DISTANCE, DÉMARREUR BOUTON POUSSOIR, CRUISE CONTROL ADAPTATIF
* AVERTISSEURS DE SORTIE D'ANGLES MORTS ET DE SORTIE DE VOIE, COUVRE BAGAGE
* PHARES AUTOMATIQUES À LED, PHARES ANTIBROUILLARD. ** À VOIR ABSOLUMENT **
** GARANTIE ORIGINE MOTOPROPULSEUR JUSQU'AU : 22 JUILLET 2027 OU 100,000 KM **
** JAMAIS ACCIDENTÉ ** INSPECTÉ EN 135 POINTS ** 7 PLACES ** NIGHTSKY * AWD * V6 * 291HP **
* CAPACITÉ DE REMOQRUAGE DE 5000 LBS, VITRES TEINTÉES, TOIT OUVRANT PANORAMIQUE, GPS
* INTÉRIEUR EN CUIR, SIÈGES CHAUFFANTS ET VENTILÉS À L'AVANT ET L'ARRIÈRE, CARPLAY, A/C
* CLIMATISATION BI-ZONE, CAMÉRA RECUL 360°, AFFICHAGE TÊTE HAUTE, HAYON ÉLECTRIQUE
* DÉMARREUR À DISTANCE, DÉMARREUR BOUTON POUSSOIR, CRUISE CONTROL ADAPTATIF
* AVERTISSEURS DE SORTIE D'ANGLES MORTS ET DE SORTIE DE VOIE, COUVRE BAGAGE
* PHARES AUTOMATIQUES À LED, PHARES ANTIBROUILLARD. ** À VOIR ABSOLUMENT **
** GARANTIE ORIGINE MOTOPROPULSEUR JUSQU'AU : 22 JUILLET 2027 OU 100,000 KM **
** AVAILABLE IN ENGLISH AND SPANISH **
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
