** JAMAIS ACCIDENTÉ ** INSPECTÉ EN 135 POINTS ** 7 PLACES ** NIGHTSKY * AWD * V6 * 291HP ** * CAPACITÉ DE REMOQRUAGE DE 5000 LBS, VITRES TEINTÉES, TOIT OUVRANT PANORAMIQUE, GPS * INTÉRIEUR EN CUIR, SIÈGES CHAUFFANTS ET VENTILÉS À LAVANT ET LARRIÈRE, CARPLAY, A/C * CLIMATISATION BI-ZONE, CAMÉRA RECUL 360°, AFFICHAGE TÊTE HAUTE, HAYON ÉLECTRIQUE * DÉMARREUR À DISTANCE, DÉMARREUR BOUTON POUSSOIR, CRUISE CONTROL ADAPTATIF * AVERTISSEURS DE SORTIE DANGLES MORTS ET DE SORTIE DE VOIE, COUVRE BAGAGE * PHARES AUTOMATIQUES À LED, PHARES ANTIBROUILLARD. ** À VOIR ABSOLUMENT ** ** GARANTIE ORIGINE MOTOPROPULSEUR JUSQUAU : 22 JUILLET 2027 OU 100,000 KM **

2022 Kia Telluride

62,277 KM

Details Description Features

$46,977

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Kia Telluride

2022 Kia Telluride

NIGHTSKY *AWD *V6 *TOIT *CUIR *CAMERA 360° *5000LBS TOWING

12882614
12882614

2022 Kia Telluride

NIGHTSKY *AWD *V6 *TOIT *CUIR *CAMERA 360° *5000LBS TOWING

Location

Kia Val-Bélair

1920, rue L'Interlude, Québec, QC G3K 0R6

1-581-705-9117

$46,977

+ taxes & licensing

Used
62,277KM
VIN 5XYP5DHC8NG299812

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Noir
  • Interior Colour Noir
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # B3665
  • Mileage 62,277 KM

Vehicle Description

** JAMAIS ACCIDENTÉ ** INSPECTÉ EN 135 POINTS ** 7 PLACES ** NIGHTSKY * AWD * V6 * 291HP **
* CAPACITÉ DE REMOQRUAGE DE 5000 LBS, VITRES TEINTÉES, TOIT OUVRANT PANORAMIQUE, GPS
* INTÉRIEUR EN CUIR, SIÈGES CHAUFFANTS ET VENTILÉS À L'AVANT ET L'ARRIÈRE, CARPLAY, A/C
* CLIMATISATION BI-ZONE, CAMÉRA RECUL 360°, AFFICHAGE TÊTE HAUTE, HAYON ÉLECTRIQUE
* DÉMARREUR À DISTANCE, DÉMARREUR BOUTON POUSSOIR, CRUISE CONTROL ADAPTATIF
* AVERTISSEURS DE SORTIE D'ANGLES MORTS ET DE SORTIE DE VOIE, COUVRE BAGAGE
* PHARES AUTOMATIQUES À LED, PHARES ANTIBROUILLARD. ** À VOIR ABSOLUMENT **
** GARANTIE ORIGINE MOTOPROPULSEUR JUSQU'AU : 22 JUILLET 2027 OU 100,000 KM **

** AVAILABLE IN ENGLISH AND SPANISH **La force KIA VAL-BÉLAIR a LE véhicule qu'il vous faut! Numéro 1 au pays, la force KIA VAL-BÉLAIR vous offre plusieurs modes de financement, traditionnel, 2ième et 3ième chance au crédit, redressement de crédit. Nous avons une vaste gamme de véhicules vus, compactes, sous-compactes, berline de luxe,fourgonette,hatchback,mini-vus,7 passagers, AWD, quatres roues motrices, hybride, hybride branchable, électrique. Situé en plein coeur de la Capitale Nationale à 10 minutes de Charlesbourg,lévis,rive sud, st-Nicolas, Beauport,St-Émile,L'ancienne-Lorette,cap-santé,Ste-Foy, Limoilou,Lac-Beauport,Neufchatel,Loretteville,CapRouge.Acura,Audi,BMW,Buick,Cadillac,Chevrolet,Chrysler,Dodge,Fiat,Ford,GMC,Honda,Hyundai,Infiniti,Jeep,Kia,Lexus,Mazda,Mercedes-Benz,mini, Mitsubishi,Nissan,Ram,Subaru,Suzuki,Toyota,Volkswagen,Volvo.** INSPECTÉ ET GARANTI **

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Radio Satellite
Toit ouvrant
Commandes audio au volant
Phares automatiques
Phares antibrouillard
Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
Régulateur de vitesse
Contrôle de stabilité
Coussin gonflable conducteur
Vitres électriques
Toit ouvrant en verre
Transmission Automatique
Caméra de recul
Coussin gonflable passager
Direction assistée
Rétroviseurs électriques
Transmission Automatique - 8 vitesses
Climatisation arrière
Démarreur à distance
Radio HD
Verrouillage automatique des portes
Rétroviseurs chauffants
Contrôle automatique de la température
Toit panoramique
Vitres teintées
Hayon électrique
Différentiel à glissement limité
Siège conducteur à réglage électrique
Volant réglable
Volant en cuir
Sièges en cuir
Aileron arrière
Système de navigation (GPS)
Surveillance de la pression des pneus
Pneu de secours
Sièges avant chauffants
Commandes audio arrière
Sièges arrière chauffants
Rétroviseurs avec clignotants
Sièges arrière ventilés
PHARES A LED
AFFICHAGE TÊTE-HAUTE
CONTRÔLE DE CLIMATISATION À DEUX ZONES
PACK ÉCLAIRAGE AMBIANT
CLIMATISATION AVANT
SURVEILLANCE DES ANGLES MORTS
DÉMARRAGE PAR BOUTON-POUSSOIR
OUVERTURE À DISTANCE DU COFFRE
SIÈGES À MÉMOIRE
RÉTROVISEURS À MÉMOIRE
AVERTISSEMENT DE SORTIE DE VOIE
RÉTROVISEUR INTÉRIEUR ÉLECTROCHROMATIQUE
RÉTROVISEURS ESCAMOTABLES
DÉGIVREUR DE VITRE ARRIÈRE
PNEUS HAUTE PERFORMANCE
Miroir de Courtoisie Éclairé Conducteur
Miroir de Courtoisie Éclairé Passager
Transmission à Double Embrayage
Intégration Bluetooth
Capteur de Présence Passager pour Coussin Gonflabl
Coussins Gonflable Latéraux
Coussins Gonflables Latéraux de Tête
Serrures de Sécurité Enfant
Système de Freinage Anti-blocage (ABS)
Support Lombaire du Siège Conducteur
Siège Passager Électrique
Contrôle de Climatisation Arrière

Kia Val-Bélair

Kia Val-Bélair

1920, rue L'Interlude, Québec, QC G3K 0R6

$46,977

+ taxes & licensing>

Kia Val-Bélair

1-581-705-9117

2022 Kia Telluride