$46,614+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2022 RAM 1500
SPORT * 4X4* CREW CAB* V8* GPS* TOIT PANO* BIZONE*
2022 RAM 1500
SPORT * 4X4* CREW CAB* V8* GPS* TOIT PANO* BIZONE*
Location
Kia Québec
855 Rue du Marais, Québec, QC G1M 3R7
1-844-579-0149
$46,614
+ taxes & licensing
Used
75,000KM
VIN 1C6SRFVT4NN326468
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic (PAU)
- Interior Colour Noir
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 5-door
- Stock # H6115
- Mileage 75,000 KM
Vehicle Description
A/C**POSSIBILITE DE PROLONGER LA GARANTIE La force KIA QUEBEC a LE véhicule qu'il vous faut! Numéro 1 au pays
https://www.kiaquebec.com/occasion/RAM-1500-2022-id11572020.html
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Apple CarPlay
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Additional Features
AWD
Hatchback
MARCHE-PIED RECTRACTABLES
**JAMAIS ACCIDENTE** *CAPACITÉ DE REMORQUAGE 8000 LBS MAGS


Email Kia Québec
Kia Québec
855 Rue du Marais, Québec, QC G1M 3R7
Call Dealer
1-844-579-XXXX(click to show)
$46,614
+ taxes & licensing
Kia Québec
1-844-579-0149
2022 RAM 1500