A/C**POSSIBILITE DE PROLONGER LA GARANTIE La force KIA QUEBEC a LE véhicule quil vous faut! Numéro 1 au pays
https://www.kiaquebec.com/occasion/RAM-1500-2022-id11572020.html

2022 RAM 1500

75,000 KM

Details Description Features

$46,614

+ tax & licensing
2022 RAM 1500

SPORT * 4X4* CREW CAB* V8* GPS* TOIT PANO* BIZONE*

11945556

2022 RAM 1500

SPORT * 4X4* CREW CAB* V8* GPS* TOIT PANO* BIZONE*

Location

Kia Québec

855 Rue du Marais, Québec, QC G1M 3R7

1-844-579-0149

$46,614

+ taxes & licensing

Used
75,000KM
VIN 1C6SRFVT4NN326468

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic (PAU)
  • Interior Colour Noir
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # H6115
  • Mileage 75,000 KM

Vehicle Description

A/C**POSSIBILITE DE PROLONGER LA GARANTIE La force KIA QUEBEC a LE véhicule qu'il vous faut! Numéro 1 au pays


https://www.kiaquebec.com/occasion/RAM-1500-2022-id11572020.html

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Apple CarPlay

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Android Auto

Additional Features

AWD
MARCHE-PIED RECTRACTABLES
**JAMAIS ACCIDENTE** *CAPACITÉ DE REMORQUAGE 8000 LBS MAGS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kia Québec

855 Rue du Marais, Québec, QC G1M 3R7

$46,614

+ taxes & licensing

2022 RAM 1500