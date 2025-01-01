$48,417+ tax & licensing
2022 RAM 1500
SPORT * 4X4 * CREW CAB * 5'7" BOX * V8 * 390HP
Location
Kia Val-Bélair
1920, rue L'Interlude, Québec, QC G3K 0R6
1-581-705-9117
$48,417
+ taxes & licensing
Used
76,214KM
VIN 1C6SRFVT4NN161621
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Rouge
- Interior Colour Noir
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # H3212
- Mileage 76,214 KM
Vehicle Description
** JAMAIS ACCIDENTÉ ** INSPECTÉ EN 135 POINTS ** SPORT * 4X4 * CREWCAB * 5'7" BOX * V8 * 390HP
CAPACITÉ DE REMORQUAGE DE 12750 LB
CRUISE CONTROL.
** AVAILABLE IN ENGLISH AND SPANISH **La force KIA VAL-BÉLAIR a LE véhicule qu'il vous faut! Numéro 1 au pays
https://www.kiavalbelair.com/occasion/RAM-1500-2022-id12185388.html
Vehicle Features
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
A/C
Additional Features
AWD
Hatchback
Mitsubishi
Phares antibrouillards
Commandes audio au volant
Mini
Caméra de recul
Vitres teintées
SIÈGES ÉLECTRIQUES CHAUFFANTS
PHARES AUTOMATIQUES AU LED
CROCHET DE REMORQUAGE
