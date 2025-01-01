Menu
** JAMAIS ACCIDENTÉ ** INSPECTÉ EN 135 POINTS ** SPORT * 4X4 * CREWCAB * 57 BOX * V8 * 390HP CAPACITÉ DE REMORQUAGE DE 12750 LB

 CRUISE CONTROL. ** AVAILABLE IN ENGLISH AND SPANISH **La force KIA VAL-BÉLAIR a LE véhicule quil vous faut! Numéro 1 au pays

2022 RAM 1500

76,214 KM

$48,417

+ tax & licensing
2022 RAM 1500

SPORT * 4X4 * CREW CAB * 5'7" BOX * V8 * 390HP

12459837

2022 RAM 1500

SPORT * 4X4 * CREW CAB * 5'7" BOX * V8 * 390HP

Location

Kia Val-Bélair

1920, rue L'Interlude, Québec, QC G3K 0R6

1-581-705-9117

$48,417

+ taxes & licensing

Used
76,214KM
VIN 1C6SRFVT4NN161621

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Rouge
  • Interior Colour Noir
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # H3212
  • Mileage 76,214 KM

Vehicle Description

** JAMAIS ACCIDENTÉ ** INSPECTÉ EN 135 POINTS ** SPORT * 4X4 * CREWCAB * 5'7" BOX * V8 * 390HP
CAPACITÉ DE REMORQUAGE DE 12750 LB


CRUISE CONTROL.

** AVAILABLE IN ENGLISH AND SPANISH **La force KIA VAL-BÉLAIR a LE véhicule qu'il vous faut! Numéro 1 au pays


https://www.kiavalbelair.com/occasion/RAM-1500-2022-id12185388.html

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

A/C

Additional Features

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

Kia Val-Bélair

Kia Val-Bélair

1920, rue L'Interlude, Québec, QC G3K 0R6

$48,417

+ taxes & licensing

Kia Val-Bélair

1-581-705-9117

2022 RAM 1500