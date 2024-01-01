$25,117+ tax & licensing
2022 Toyota Corolla
L * A/C *CRUISE *CAMERA *BLUETOOTH
Location
Kia Val-Bélair
1920, rue L'Interlude, Québec, QC G3K 0R6
1-581-705-9117
$25,117
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gris
- Interior Colour Noir
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 24,000 KM
Vehicle Description
*** VÉHICULE TRÈS PROPRE *** *UN SEUL PROPRIÉTAIRE *BAS KILOMÉTRAGE *ÉCRAN TACTILE *CAMERA DE RECUL *COMMANDES AUDIO AU VOLANT *BLUETOOTH *RÉGULATEUR DE VITESSE *AVERTISSEMENT DE SORTIE DE VOIE *CLIMATISATION . À VOIR ABSOLUMENT **AVAILABLE IN ENGLISH AND SPANISH**La force KIA VAL-BÉLAIR a LE véhicule qu'il vous faut! Numéro 1 au pays
https://www.kiavalbelair.com/occasion/Toyota-Corolla-2022-id11278473.html
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
1-581-705-9117