$31,089
2022 Volkswagen Tiguan
COMFORTLINE* AWD* TOIT PANO* CUIR* BIZONE*
2022 Volkswagen Tiguan
COMFORTLINE* AWD* TOIT PANO* CUIR* BIZONE*
Location
Kia Québec
855 Rue du Marais, Québec, QC G1M 3R7
1-844-579-0149
$31,089
+ taxes & licensing
Used
33,026KM
VIN 3VV2B7AX4NM074857
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blanc
- Interior Colour Noir
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 5-door
- Stock # B6290
- Mileage 33,026 KM
Vehicle Description
A/C**GARANTI JUSQU'EN MARS 2027 OU 100000 KILOMETRES**POSSIBILITE DE PROLONGER LA GARANTIELa force KIA QUEBEC a LE vehicule qu'il vous faut! Numero 1 au pays
https://www.kiaquebec.com/occasion/Volkswagen-Tiguan-2022-id11469365.html
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Additional Features
AWD
Hatchback
Commandes audio au volant
Miroirs chauffants
Phares automatiques
Vitres électriques
Caméra de recul
Clé intelligente
Miroirs électriques
Sièges chauffants
Volant chauffant
Sièges en cuir
TOIT OUVRANT PANORAMIQUE
7 Passagers
HYBRIDE
Climatisation à deux zones
ÉCRAN TACTILE
BOUTON POUSSOIR
**JAMAIS ACCIDENTE**UN SEUL PROPRIETAIRE**MAGS
SIEGE DU CONDUCTEUR ELECTRIQUE
Kia Québec
855 Rue du Marais, Québec, QC G1M 3R7
1-844-579-0149
$31,089
+ taxes & licensing
Kia Québec
1-844-579-0149
2022 Volkswagen Tiguan