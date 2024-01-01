Menu
<p>** JAMAIS ACCIDENTÉ ** ** UN SEUL PROPRIÉTAIRE ** ** BAS KILOMÉTRAGE ** ** À VOIR ABSOLUMENT ** *ÉCRAN TACTILE *SYSTEME DE NAVIGATION *CAMERA DE RECUL *DÉMARRAGE À BOUTON POUSSOIR *COMMANDES AUDIO AU VOLANT *BLUETOOTH *RÉGULATEUR DE VITESSE *AVERTISSEMENT DE SORTIE DE VOIE *AVERTISSEMENT DES ANGLES MORT *TOIT OUVRANT ÉLECTRIQUE *HAYON À OUVERTURE ÉLECTRIQUE *CLIMATISATION AUTOMATIQUE À DEUX ZONES *SIEGE EN CUIR À COMMANDE ÉLECTRIQUE AVEC MÉMOIRE *SIEGE AVANT CHAUFFANT ** AVAILABLE IN ENGLISH AND SPANISH ** La force KIA VAL-BÉLAIR a LE véhicule quil vous faut! Numéro 1 au pays</p> <a href=https://www.kiavalbelair.com/occasion/Acura-MDX-2023-id11669866.html>https://www.kiavalbelair.com/occasion/Acura-MDX-2023-id11669866.html</a>

2023 Acura MDX

37,778 KM

$53,717

+ tax & licensing
2023 Acura MDX

A-Spec *SH-AWD *CUIR ROUGE *TOIT PANO *CAMERA *GPS

12029104

2023 Acura MDX

A-Spec *SH-AWD *CUIR ROUGE *TOIT PANO *CAMERA *GPS

Kia Val-Bélair

1920, rue L'Interlude, Québec, QC G3K 0R6

1-581-705-9117

$53,717

+ taxes & licensing

Used
37,778KM
VIN 5J8YE1H01PL800458

  • Exterior Colour Gris
  • Interior Colour Rouge
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2191-H3135
  • Mileage 37,778 KM

** JAMAIS ACCIDENTÉ ** ** UN SEUL PROPRIÉTAIRE ** ** BAS KILOMÉTRAGE ** ** À VOIR ABSOLUMENT **
*ÉCRAN TACTILE *SYSTEME DE NAVIGATION *CAMERA DE RECUL *DÉMARRAGE À BOUTON POUSSOIR *COMMANDES AUDIO AU VOLANT *BLUETOOTH *RÉGULATEUR DE VITESSE *AVERTISSEMENT DE SORTIE DE VOIE *AVERTISSEMENT DES ANGLES MORT *TOIT OUVRANT ÉLECTRIQUE *HAYON À OUVERTURE ÉLECTRIQUE *CLIMATISATION AUTOMATIQUE À DEUX ZONES *SIEGE EN CUIR À COMMANDE ÉLECTRIQUE AVEC MÉMOIRE *SIEGE AVANT CHAUFFANT ** AVAILABLE IN ENGLISH AND SPANISH ** La force KIA VAL-BÉLAIR a LE véhicule qu'il vous faut! Numéro 1 au pays


https://www.kiavalbelair.com/occasion/Acura-MDX-2023-id11669866.html

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kia Val-Bélair

Kia Val-Bélair

1920, rue L'Interlude, Québec, QC G3K 0R6

1-581-705-XXXX

1-581-705-9117

$53,717

+ taxes & licensing

Kia Val-Bélair

1-581-705-9117

2023 Acura MDX