2023 Acura MDX
A-Spec *SH-AWD *CUIR ROUGE *TOIT PANO *CAMERA *GPS
Location
Kia Val-Bélair
1920, rue L'Interlude, Québec, QC G3K 0R6
1-581-705-9117
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gris
- Interior Colour Rouge
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 2191-H3135
- Mileage 37,778 KM
Vehicle Description
** JAMAIS ACCIDENTÉ ** ** UN SEUL PROPRIÉTAIRE ** ** BAS KILOMÉTRAGE ** ** À VOIR ABSOLUMENT **
*ÉCRAN TACTILE *SYSTEME DE NAVIGATION *CAMERA DE RECUL *DÉMARRAGE À BOUTON POUSSOIR *COMMANDES AUDIO AU VOLANT *BLUETOOTH *RÉGULATEUR DE VITESSE *AVERTISSEMENT DE SORTIE DE VOIE *AVERTISSEMENT DES ANGLES MORT *TOIT OUVRANT ÉLECTRIQUE *HAYON À OUVERTURE ÉLECTRIQUE *CLIMATISATION AUTOMATIQUE À DEUX ZONES *SIEGE EN CUIR À COMMANDE ÉLECTRIQUE AVEC MÉMOIRE *SIEGE AVANT CHAUFFANT ** AVAILABLE IN ENGLISH AND SPANISH ** La force KIA VAL-BÉLAIR a LE véhicule qu'il vous faut! Numéro 1 au pays
https://www.kiavalbelair.com/occasion/Acura-MDX-2023-id11669866.html
