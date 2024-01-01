$47,114+ tax & licensing
2023 BMW i4
EDRIVE35 *GPS *TOIT *CUIR *281 HP*AUTONOMIE 412 KM
2023 BMW i4
EDRIVE35 *GPS *TOIT *CUIR *281 HP*AUTONOMIE 412 KM
Location
Kia Québec
855 Rue du Marais, Québec, QC G1M 3R7
1-844-579-0149
$47,114
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black Sapphire Metallic (475)
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # R7487A
- Mileage 16,609 KM
Vehicle Description
**JAMAIS ACCIDENTÉ** *BAS KILOMÉTRAGE *EDRIVE35 *EV *ÉLECTRIQUE *281 HP *AUTONOMIE 412 KM *SIÈGE EN CUIR TAN *TOIT PANORAMIQUE *SYSTEME DE NAVIGATION *SYSTEME DE SON HAUT DE GAMME *BLUETOOTH *RÉGULATEUR DE VITESSE INTELLIGENT
CLÉ INTELLIGENTE *GARANTI 2027/07/06 OU 80 000 KM **AVAILABLE IN ENGLISH AND SPANISH** TRÈS PROPRE
ÀVOIR ABSOLUMENT** KIA QUÉBEC LA FORCE KIA À QUÉBEC ** VÉHICULE CERTIFIÉ ET GARANTI ** INSPECTÉ EN 135 POINTS ** PROLONGATION DE GARANTIE DISPONIBLE SELON VOS BESOIN ** Kia Québec
Cap-santé Donnacona. Les meilleurs prix sur les véhicules doccasions. Reprise de votre voiture actuel : Berline
vos entretiens. Site internet : www.kiaquebec.com
*Des restrictions peuvent s'appliquer. Tous les détails disponibles en succursales
**POUR PLUS D'INFORMATIONS: mchabot@forcekia.com
https://www.kiaquebec.com/occasion/BMW-i4-2023-id11589998.html
Vehicle Features
Comfort
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Kia Québec
Email Kia Québec
Kia Québec
Call Dealer
1-844-579-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
1-844-579-0149