<p>**JAMAIS ACCIDENTÉ** *BAS KILOMÉTRAGE *EDRIVE35 *EV *ÉLECTRIQUE *281 HP *AUTONOMIE 412 KM *SIÈGE EN CUIR TAN *TOIT PANORAMIQUE *SYSTEME DE NAVIGATION *SYSTEME DE SON HAUT DE GAMME *BLUETOOTH *RÉGULATEUR DE VITESSE INTELLIGENT</p> <p> CLÉ INTELLIGENTE *GARANTI 2027/07/06 OU 80 000 KM **AVAILABLE IN ENGLISH AND SPANISH** TRÈS PROPRE</p> <p> ÀVOIR ABSOLUMENT** KIA QUÉBEC LA FORCE KIA À QUÉBEC ** VÉHICULE CERTIFIÉ ET GARANTI ** INSPECTÉ EN 135 POINTS ** PROLONGATION DE GARANTIE DISPONIBLE SELON VOS BESOIN ** Kia Québec</p> <p> Cap-santé Donnacona. Les meilleurs prix sur les véhicules doccasions. Reprise de votre voiture actuel : Berline </p> <p> vos entretiens. Site internet : www.kiaquebec.com *Des restrictions peuvent sappliquer. Tous les détails disponibles en succursales **POUR PLUS DINFORMATIONS: mchabot@forcekia.com</p> <a href=https://www.kiaquebec.com/occasion/BMW-i4-2023-id11589998.html>https://www.kiaquebec.com/occasion/BMW-i4-2023-id11589998.html</a>

2023 BMW i4

16,609 KM

$47,114

+ tax & licensing
2023 BMW i4

EDRIVE35 *GPS *TOIT *CUIR *281 HP*AUTONOMIE 412 KM

11960931

2023 BMW i4

EDRIVE35 *GPS *TOIT *CUIR *281 HP*AUTONOMIE 412 KM

Location

Kia Québec

855 Rue du Marais, Québec, QC G1M 3R7

1-844-579-0149

$47,114

+ taxes & licensing

Used
16,609KM
VIN WBY43AW05PFP93615

  • Exterior Colour Black Sapphire Metallic (475)
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # R7487A
  • Mileage 16,609 KM

**JAMAIS ACCIDENTÉ** *BAS KILOMÉTRAGE *EDRIVE35 *EV *ÉLECTRIQUE *281 HP *AUTONOMIE 412 KM *SIÈGE EN CUIR TAN *TOIT PANORAMIQUE *SYSTEME DE NAVIGATION *SYSTEME DE SON HAUT DE GAMME *BLUETOOTH *RÉGULATEUR DE VITESSE INTELLIGENT


CLÉ INTELLIGENTE *GARANTI 2027/07/06 OU 80 000 KM **AVAILABLE IN ENGLISH AND SPANISH** TRÈS PROPRE


ÀVOIR ABSOLUMENT** KIA QUÉBEC LA FORCE KIA À QUÉBEC ** VÉHICULE CERTIFIÉ ET GARANTI ** INSPECTÉ EN 135 POINTS ** PROLONGATION DE GARANTIE DISPONIBLE SELON VOS BESOIN ** Kia Québec


Cap-santé Donnacona. Les meilleurs prix sur les véhicules doccasions. Reprise de votre voiture actuel : Berline


vos entretiens. Site internet : www.kiaquebec.com
*Des restrictions peuvent s'appliquer. Tous les détails disponibles en succursales
**POUR PLUS D'INFORMATIONS: mchabot@forcekia.com


https://www.kiaquebec.com/occasion/BMW-i4-2023-id11589998.html

Kia Québec

Kia Québec

855 Rue du Marais, Québec, QC G1M 3R7

1-844-579-XXXX

1-844-579-0149

$47,114

+ taxes & licensing

Kia Québec

1-844-579-0149

2023 BMW i4