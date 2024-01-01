$55,614+ tax & licensing
2023 Jeep Gladiator
RUBICON 4X4 *GPS *CARPLAY *CAMÉRA *BIZONE *CRUISE
Location
Kia Québec
855 Rue du Marais, Québec, QC G1M 3R7
1-844-579-0149
$55,614
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Noir
- Interior Colour Noir
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 5-door
- Stock # H6099
- Mileage 13,233 KM
Vehicle Description
**JAMAIS ACCIDENTÉ** *BAS KILOMÉTRAGE *RUBICON *4X4 *V6 3.6L *285 HP *CAPACITÉ DE REMORQUAGE 7000 LBS (AVEC ENSEMBLE REMORQUAGE) *SYSTEME DE NAVIGATION *BLUETOOTH *RÉGULATEUR DE VITESSE
CLÉ INTELLIGENTE *GARANTI 2028/04/06 OU 100 000 KM **AVAILABLE IN ENGLISH AND SPANISH** TRÈS PROPRE
À VOIR ABSOLUMENT** KIA QUÉBEC LA FORCE KIA À QUÉBEC ** VÉHICULE CERTIFIÉ ET GARANTI ** INSPECTÉ EN 135 POINTS ** PROLONGATION DE GARANTIE DISPONIBLE SELON VOS BESOIN ** Kia Québec
Cap-santé Donnacona. Les meilleurs prix sur les véhicules doccasions. Reprise de votre voiture actuel : Berline
vos entretiens. Site internet : www.kiaquebec.com
*Des restrictions peuvent s'appliquer. Tous les détails disponibles en succursales
**POUR PLUS D'INFORMATIONS: mchabot@forcekia.com
https://www.kiaquebec.com/occasion/Jeep-Gladiator-2023-id11572221.html
Vehicle Features
