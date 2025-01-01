Menu
**JAMAIS ACCIDENTÉ** BAS KILOMÉTRAGE *GT-LINE PACKAGE 1 *CUIR *SYSTÈME DE NAVIGATION *CAMÉRA DE RECUL 360 *RÉGULATEUR DE VITESSE INTELLIGENT

CLÉ INTELLIGENTE *GARANTIE 2028-09-07 OU 100 000 KM **AVAILABLE IN ENGLISH AND SPANISH** À VOIR ABSOLUMENT** KIA QUÉBEC LA FORCE KIA À QUÉBEC ** VÉHICULE CERTIFIÉ ET GARANTI ** INSPECTÉ EN 135 POINTS ** PROLONGATION DE GARANTIE DISPONIBLE SELON VOS BESOIN ** Kia Québec

Cap-santé Donnacona. Les meilleurs prix sur les véhicules doccasions. Reprise de votre voiture actuel : Berline

vos entretiens. Site internet : www.kiaquebec.com *Des restrictions peuvent sappliquer. Tous les détails disponibles en succursales **POUR PLUS DINFORMATIONS: mchabot@forcekia.com

https://www.kiaquebec.com/occasion/Kia-EV6-2023-id11786858.html

2023 Kia EV6

40,851 KM

$41,898

+ tax & licensing
2023 Kia EV6

GT-LINE PACKAGE 1 *GPS *CAMÉRA 36O *A/C *BIZONE

12131094

2023 Kia EV6

GT-LINE PACKAGE 1 *GPS *CAMÉRA 36O *A/C *BIZONE

Kia Québec

855 Rue du Marais, Québec, QC G1M 3R7

1-844-579-0149

$41,898

+ taxes & licensing

Used
40,851KM
VIN KNDC4DLC2P5147769

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Aurora Black Pearl (ABP)
  • Interior Colour Noir
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # R8211A
  • Mileage 40,851 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Comfort

A/C

Additional Features

AWD
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kia Québec

Kia Québec

855 Rue du Marais, Québec, QC G1M 3R7

2023 Kia EV6