2023 Kia EV6
GT-LINE PACKAGE 1 *GPS *CAMÉRA 36O *A/C *BIZONE
Location
Kia Québec
855 Rue du Marais, Québec, QC G1M 3R7
1-844-579-0149
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Aurora Black Pearl (ABP)
- Interior Colour Noir
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Stock # R8211A
- Mileage 40,851 KM
Vehicle Description
**JAMAIS ACCIDENTÉ** BAS KILOMÉTRAGE *GT-LINE PACKAGE 1 *CUIR *SYSTÈME DE NAVIGATION *CAMÉRA DE RECUL 360 *RÉGULATEUR DE VITESSE INTELLIGENT
CLÉ INTELLIGENTE *GARANTIE 2028-09-07 OU 100 000 KM **AVAILABLE IN ENGLISH AND SPANISH** À VOIR ABSOLUMENT** KIA QUÉBEC LA FORCE KIA À QUÉBEC ** VÉHICULE CERTIFIÉ ET GARANTI ** INSPECTÉ EN 135 POINTS ** PROLONGATION DE GARANTIE DISPONIBLE SELON VOS BESOIN ** Kia Québec
Cap-santé Donnacona. Les meilleurs prix sur les véhicules doccasions. Reprise de votre voiture actuel : Berline
vos entretiens. Site internet : www.kiaquebec.com
*Des restrictions peuvent s'appliquer. Tous les détails disponibles en succursales
**POUR PLUS D'INFORMATIONS: mchabot@forcekia.com
https://www.kiaquebec.com/occasion/Kia-EV6-2023-id11786858.html
Vehicle Features
Comfort
Additional Features
