$23,117+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2023 Kia Forte
LX *A/C *CRUISE *CAMERA *BLUETOOTH *SIEGE CHAUFF.
2023 Kia Forte
LX *A/C *CRUISE *CAMERA *BLUETOOTH *SIEGE CHAUFF.
Location
Kia Val-Bélair
1920, rue L'Interlude, Québec, QC G3K 0R6
1-581-705-9117
$23,117
+ taxes & licensing
Used
22,000KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3KPF24AD0PE593888
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bleu fonçé
- Interior Colour Noir
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # H3115
- Mileage 22,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
*** JAMAIS ACCIDENTÉ *** *ÉCRAN TACTILE *APPLE CARPLAY *ANDROID AUTO *CAMERA DE RECUL *COMMANDES AUDIO AU VOLANT *BLUETOOTH *RÉGULATEUR DE VITESSE *SIEGE AVANT CHAUFFANT
À VOIR ABSOLUMENT **AVAILABLE IN ENGLISH AND SPANISH**La force KIA VAL-BÉLAIR a LE véhicule qu'il vous faut! Numéro 1 au pays
https://www.kiavalbelair.com/occasion/Kia-Forte-2023-id11254148.html
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
AWD
Hatchback
Mitsubishi
Mini
LEXUS
Toyota
Buick
Dodge
Jeep
Ford
Chevrolet
GMC
Cadillac
Honda
Kia
Hyundai
Subaru
Suzuki
Audi
BMW
Chrysler
Fiat
Infiniti
Nissan
Mazda
Mercedes-Benz
Ram
Volkswagen
Tres Propre
7 Passagers
HYBRIDE
la force KIA VAL-BÉLAIR vous offre plusieurs modes de financement
traditionnel
2ième et 3ième chance au crédit
redressement de crédit. Nous avons une vaste gamme de véhicules vus
compactes
sous-compactes
berline de luxe
fourgonette
mini-vus
quatres roues motrices
hybride branchable
électrique. Situé en plein coeur de la Capitale Nationale à 10 minutes de Charlesbourg
lévis
rive sud
st-Nicolas
Beauport
St-Émile
L'ancienne-Lorette
cap-santé
Ste-Foy
Limoilou
Lac-Beauport
Neufchatel
Loretteville
CapRouge.Acura
Volvo.**INSPECTÉ ET GARANTI**
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Kia Val-Bélair
2018 Kia Sorento SXL *AWD *GPS *TOIT *CAMERA 360 *CUIR BLANC 150,000 KM $20,717 + tax & lic
2020 Toyota RAV4 XLE *AWD *TOIT *BIZONE *CAMERA *ANGLE MORT 70,000 KM $30,117 + tax & lic
2015 Acura TLX SH-AWD *V6 *CUIR *TOIT *CAMERA *BIZONE 112,000 KM $16,117 + tax & lic
Email Kia Val-Bélair
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kia Val-Bélair
1920, rue L'Interlude, Québec, QC G3K 0R6
Call Dealer
1-581-705-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$23,117
+ taxes & licensing
Kia Val-Bélair
1-581-705-9117
2023 Kia Forte